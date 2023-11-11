Does Notre Dame play today? College football schedule for Fighting Irish's next game after Week 11 bye

The No. 22 Notre Dame (7-3) will not be playing a football game today.

The Fighting Irish has a Week 11 open weekend, which means they do not return to the football field until Saturday, Nov. 18, at home against Wake Forest.

The off weekend couldn't come at a better time for Notre Dame, as the Fighting Irish are coming off a disappointing 31-23 loss to Clemson last weekend. The school is also 2-2 in its previous four games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

After the loss to the Tigers, quarterback Sam Hartman took most of the blame as he went 13 of 30 for 146 yards and two interceptions.

"If you guys want to blame, put anything on anyone, put it on me," Hartman said. "I played very poor today. Didn't play well enough to be a winning quarterback, to be a winning football team. All the different situations, scenarios that we were in today was a part of my doing, and really all my doing. I just didn't execute well enough.

"So if you want to mention people on Twitter, you want to blame OCs, you want to blame Coach [Marcus] Freeman, blame me. I'm big enough and man enough to admit that I didn't play up to the standard that this team deserves, this fan base, this university deserves."

What is the rest of Notre Dame's schedule?

After the Fighting Irish's Week 11 open week, they will host Wake Forest at 3:30 p.m. ET and end the 2023 season on the road on Nov. 25 against Stanford.

The Fighting Irish will likely be betting favorites in both of those games, so there is a chance they will end the year 9-3.

With them already having more than six wins, the Fighting Irish will also be playing in a bowl game. Currently, it's projected by CBS Sports, ESPN and Athlon Sports that Notre Dame will play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against LSU. Kyle Bonagura, meanwhile, has the Fighting Irish playing in the Gator Bowl against the LSU Tigers.

Regardless, the Fighting Irish have three games left this season, and if they win all three, they will get to 10 wins.