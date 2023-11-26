Does Ryan Day dye his beard? Decoding OSU HC's facial look

Ohio State fans seem to think that head coach Ryan Day dyes his beard to achieve that immaculate look on his facial hair. There are few other answers as to why Day's beard seems to be so black.

During the 2023 season, Day's beard seems to have gained a following of its own with college football fans extensively discussing the grooming habits of the coach.

Does Ryan Day dye his beard?

While there isn't any official confirmation on Day's grooming methods, it seems to fans like the only way to achieve this level of beard blackness. Interestingly, the coach had some opinions about sporting beards that seem to contradict his current use of one:

“I’m not going to coach with a beard. I’m too superstitious. I’d like to. I thought long and hard about it. My wife (Christina) and I had a conversation about it. I’m not sure it had a chance especially starting with a conference game. The beard has to go.”

This apparently contradicts his current attitude, but the statement is from 2021 so plenty could've happened to change his mind. Back then, even Ohio State players were pitching in tips for Day's beard, with defensive end Zach Harrison stating:

“He just needs to get it lined up a little bit, and he’ll be all right. Honestly, I don’t pay too much attention to coach Day’s beard. I’m too focused on growing mine. Don’t laugh. It’s getting there. It’s just a process.”

How much dye does Ryan Day have in his beard?

Again there isn't an official confirmation that the coach dyes his beard, but from the empirical evidence of how his beard looks, we would guess that it's a lot. The internet is convinced that he uses copious amounts of 'Just for Men'.

What fans think about Ryan Day's beard?

Some fans have mocked Day's beard grooming habits, drawing comparisons to a famous fictional character played by Steven Seagal:

Comparisons to Seagal were common on the internet from the fans' side:

Some fans were just happy to see they weren't the only ones seeing weird things in the coach's beard:

As of now, Ryan Day is happy with his beard and it doesn't seem likely that he would get rid of it. Get ready for more Steven Seagal comparisons on social media!