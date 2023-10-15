What is Ryan Day's ethnicity? Ohio State HC's nationality and family background explored

Ryan Day has solidified his standing as one of the top coaches in college football. The Ohio State head coach has showcased his brilliance in coaching since he began at New Hampshire in 2002 and worked his way to the top within the challenging landscape.

Following Urban Meyer’s departure, Day took on the head coaching position at Ohio State and has excelled, securing the Big Ten Championship twice during his tenure. Under his leadership, the Buckeyes remain one of the powerhouses in college football.

What is Ryan Day’s ethnicity?

Despite the many rumors linking him to Asian origin, Ryan Day comes from a white American family from Manchester, New Hampshire. Both of his parents belong to the Caucasian race, and his family has a long history in New Hampshire since the day of the Puritans.

Day was raised by a single mother, Lisa Day, after his father, Raymond Day, tragically died by suicide in 1988. Day publicly disclosed for the first time in June 2015 that his father had been a victim of suicide when he was just nine years old.

This experience led Day to become an advocate for mental health issues, educating students across the country. He seizes every opportunity to assist those who might be spared from the devastating impact of mental illness, drawing from his own personal journey.

Notably, Day and his wife, Nina Spirou, donated $1 million to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine to support mental health research in August 2022. This funding was designated to be channeled through the Ryan Day Resilience Fund, which specifically focuses on the mental health needs of college-aged individuals.

Day’s marriage to Nina Spirou

Ryan Day has been married to Christina Ourania Spirou since June 2005. Their union has been blessed with three children. Notably, the Ohio State coach calls his wife “Nina,” and she’s been referred to by that name on many occasions by the media.

The Buckeyes coach’s connection with Nina Spirou dates back to their childhood. They first met as children while playing on the same tee-ball team. Nina was seven years old, and Day was six when their friendship began.

Day and Nina have played a crucial role in founding The Christina and Ryan Day Fund for Pediatric and Adolescent Mental Wellness, working in partnership with Nationwide Children’s Hospital. This is part of their commitment to mental health advocacy.