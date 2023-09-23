Who is Ryan Day's wife, Christina Spirou Day aka Nina? What we know about the Ohio State coach's better half

Ryan Day has positioned himself as one of the top coaches in the world of college football over the years. Since assuming the head coaching role at Ohio State after the exit of Urban Meyer, Day has done a brilliant job at the helm, winning the Big Ten Championship twice.

The Ohio State coach, who was born and raised in Manchester, New Hampshire, played college football. He was a quarterback and linebacker at New Hampshire from 1998 to 2001. Aside from his achievement as a college football coach, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback coach has been happily married for 18 years.

Who is Ryan Day's wife, Christina Spirou Day?

Christina Ourania Spirou Day, affectionately known as Nina, is the wife of Ryan Day. The couple first met when they were children. They played on the same tee-ball team. Nina was seven at the time, and Day was six when their friendship began.

Their relationship between the two evolved from innocent playground interactions into a strong bond that has endured the passage of time. After years of being friends and later lovers, the couple tied the knot in June 2005 and now have three children together: RJ, Grace and Nia.

Just like Ryan, Christina Day attended the University of New Hampshire, where she obtained a degree in communications in 2000. Notably, she has a twin sister named Kelly, who has also been Ryan's friend since childhood.

Nina grew up in a basketball-oriented family. Her father, Stan Spirou, served as the men's basketball coach at Southern New Hampshire University from 1985 to 2018. Her background helped her fall in love with sports.

Day family's mental health advocacy

Ryan Day was raised by Lisa Day, who was a single mother, after his father, Raymond Day, tragically passed away on January 20, 1988, due to suicide. This has necessitated the couple to create mental health awareness over the years.

In August 2022, Ryan and Nina donated $1 million to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine to fund mental health research. The money will reportedly go through the Ryan Day Resilience Fund which focuses on college-aged people.

Nina has played a pivotal role in establishing The Christina and Ryan Day Fund for Pediatric and Adolescent Mental Wellness in collaboration with Nationwide Children's Hospital. She also previously revealed she struggled with mental health for most part of her life, especially during her college days.