"Don’t get too bulky": OSU fans have perfect reaction to Jeremiah Smith's pic

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has an incredible debut campaign with the Ohio State Buckeyes. The former five-star prospect committed to Ryan Day's team as a part of the 2024 recruiting class. As a true freshman, Smith played an important role in helping the Buckeyes win their first national championship since 2014.

With the onset of the offseason, Jeremiah Smith is not planning on slowing down in developing himself as a player. On Wednesday, the wide receiver shared a photo of himself working out on X.

In the black and white photo, Jeremiah Smith is seen hitting the weights while showing off his gains. He seems to be foreshadowing that he will have a better campaign this upcoming season with the Ohio State Buckeyes. The photo has already amassed more than 259k viewers, a statement of his popularity among fans.

These fans took to the comment section to react to the wide receiver's workout photo on X. One fan warned Smith to not put on too much muscle and lose his speed and agility.

"Don't get too bulky, keep your speed too"

Another fan praised the WR for putting in the work in the offseason.

"He who hungers for Greatness shall be Great"

This fan praised Smith for his freshman campaign and expressed excitement for the upcoming season.

"Really enjoyed watching you play. Hope you have a great year."

Another fan projected the wide receiver to be in the Heisman conversation next season.

"Heisman loading."

This fan praised Jeremiah Smith for not slacking off after winning the national championship.

"He won a National Championship less than a month ago. Greatness has no offseason."

One fan is expecting Smith to help the Buckeyes win consecutive national championships.

"Back to back"

During the 2024 season, Jeremiah Smith played in all 16 games for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He recorded a total of 1,315 yards and 15 TDs receiving on the field. Smith was honored with various accolades for his success, including being named as the Freshman All-American, Big Ten Receiver of the Year, First-team All-Big Ten, Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and First-Team All-American.

CFN analyst believes Jeremiah Smith would have been the No.1 pick in this year's NFL draft

The Ohio State WR is currently not eligible to declare for the NFL draft. However, CFB analyst and ex-NFL RB Damien Harris had an interesting statement to make about Smith.

On his podcast called 'Until Saturday', Harris said that if Jeremiah Smith was a part of the 2025 NFL draft hypothetically, he would have beaten out all the other players to be drafted No.1 overall.

"I want Jeremiah Smith, right now. No.1 overall pick...because he's got physcial God-given ability, all the technocal tools in his box, and he's just a straight up dog."

"He looks the part, he plays the part. A lot of times you hear the phrase 'Looks like Tarzan, plays like Jane.' This dude looks like Tarzan, plays like King Kong, Godzilla, all of it," Harris said."

Teams with the No.1 pick in the draft usually aim to bring in a long-term quarterback. The last time a WR went first overall was when the Jets chose Keyshawn Johnson. However, Smith has the talent to break this trend and establish himself as a valuable offensive talent to pass up on when he becomes eligible to declare for the draft.

