"Don't get hurt": New Texas coach Sean Miller warns Arch Manning upon seeing his basketball fandom

Arch Manning is a big hoops fan who does not hide it. His 21-year-old energy was fully displayed in his latest interaction with Texas Longhorns basketball coach Sean Miller. The young quarterback could not contain his excitement for basketball around the Longhorns coach.
During an interview recently, Miller opened up about running into Manning. He recalls walking across the street sometime last week when he heard someone calling his name from behind.
"Somebody yelled my name, 'Coach Miller! Coach Miller!' I turn around and it was Arch Manning. He's a huge basketball fan and we came together. He said, 'welcome to Texas and I'm a big basketball fan and he's with a couple of his friends. And he had one question for me. He said, 'Hey, do you mind if once in a while we sneak inside and play pick up?"
Arch Manning — who has received so much hype and media attention — is still an athlete who finds joy in competing. Sean Miller allowed him to use Texas's facility without warning.
"That was his question for me, and I said, anytime, anytime, just whatever you do, don't get hurt, right?"
Impact of basketball on Texas starter Arch Manning
A strong argument can be made that Arch Manning possesses athleticism that most QBs don't carry around. He's not just football royalty; he brings an added element of agility and pump that will positively impact his options as a quarterback.
Ever since he was at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, he has played a key role in his basketball team, providing toughness off the bench and helping out on the boards whilst not scoring the bulk of the points.
While someone of his stature and legacy would hesitate to come off the bench or prove himself as a role-player, Arch has shown that he's not entitled to sports. Even as a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school, he understood his role as Quinn Ewers's backup quarterback.
After earning his spot as a starter, Arch Manning is ready to show how his intangibles and tangible skills translate in his new role as the leader of the Longhorns.
Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.