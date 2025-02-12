"Don't do that to him" - Fans react to sports anchor putting Will Howard in Cleveland

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard likely boosted his draft stock with his clutch performances in the college football playoffs that culminated in him being named the Offensive MVP in the national championship game. After his move from the Kansas State Wildcats, Howard finished the season with 4,010 yards resulting in 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for the Buckeyes.

Despite his stellar season, Howard is not considered one of the first quarterbacks off the board with Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders and Miami Hurricanes maverick Cam Ward considered the cream of the 2025 quarterback class.

On Wednesday, "WBNS-TV" anchor Dom Tiberi suggested on X that the Cleveland Browns who hold the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft should instead opt for Will Howard over frontrunners, Shedeur and Ward.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to Howard's proposed destination.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans were starkly against the proposed move to the Browns for Howard due to their lowly status in the NFL.

"Don't do that to him," one fan tweeted.

"Noooooo!! Why would anyone that cares about Will wish this upon him?!" Another fan tweeted.

"It’s not what’s not to love about will…. It’s what’s best for will? and Cleveland isn’t what’s best for anyone. Just stop trying to ruin his NFL career before it even starts," one fan tweeted.

Will Howard's draft status explored

During a January 23 segment of the "Pat McAfee Show," NFL Network Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah revealed the perception of Will Howard among NFL scouts ahead of draft night.

"Here's the Will Howard discussion, he went on an epic run and I'm excited to get a chance to go through all his tape cause he played great," Daniel Jeremiah said. (2:15) "He's 6'4, 240 pounds, he can move around, he can make all the different throws and he got on an epic heater at the most important time.

He's right on the borderline of a top-50 pick for me at this time. He's much higher than that (fourth round). He's a day two guy for me as we sit right now."

Expand Tweet

In "The Athletic's" latest mock draft, Howard was tabbed to be the No. 84 overall pick in the draft which has been the general ranking of the Buckeyes quarterback in most mock drafts.

The 2025 class of quarterbacks has been tabbed as one of the weakest in recent years but despite his stellar season and leading the Ohio State Buckeyes to the national championship, Will Howard does not seem to be able to crack the first round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback