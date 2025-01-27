"Don't think that scares me anymore": Big 12 analyst issues blunt statement on Coach Prime's return to Colorado

Coach Prime's first season in the Big 12 with the Colorado Buffaloes was a success, with a 9-3 record for a non-existent team. CBS Sports analyst Nick Marovets discussed his opinions about Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders on the 'Locked On Big 12' podcast, saying, "It's very volatile. "

"It doesn't necessarily concern me more because Deion's been there for the last few years. I think they're better with than without Deion. I think he does a great job of cultivating a culture there and obviously progressing players and developing them into better players."

"I would say I'm more concerned now than I was last year. I don't think that team got better by retaining, but they avoided getting worse, which is a good thing but I don't think that scares me anymore.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Are they a front-runner? Many people are not talking about Colorado. They're not in a lot of these 'way too early top 25s'. I don't see it. No Travis Hunter, no Shedeur, and obviously you lose a ton more..."

Coach Prime's leadership has raised awareness of the program. His methodology has worked wonders in Boulder, from a 1-11 school to a 9-3 one. However, it'll be interesting to see whether he's able to continue the progress without some of his best players.

Also read: Deion Sanders Jr. opens up about future plans as Coach Prime & Shedeur look set to feature in 2 different leagues

Coach Prime effect: Colorado athletic breaks revenue records amid future uncertainties

Coach Prime's impact has helped the University of Colorado bring in money it never dreamed of. They posted record-breaking revenues in the 2024 fiscal year as football ticket sales hit $31.2 million, almost twice the previous high.

The department made $146.6 million in total, with a surplus of $8.2 million. The report did point out some possible difficulties, though. The athletic department received $31.9 million in financing from the university, which was the same amount as the year before.

“This support consists predominantly of auxiliary reserves and does not include any tuition or state funds. As we begin a new era in college athletics that is unprecedented in our history, the university will continue to explore long-term funding options for intercollegiate athletics in order to best position CU for success amidst a constantly evolving landscape."

Colorado's reputation and financial standing have greatly increased thanks to Deion Sanders, but there are still worries about the program's future if Sanders leaves, particularly in light of reports of NFL interest.

Also read: "We lied and said he was six": Deion Sanders hilariously reveals how his kids sparked a second career

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place