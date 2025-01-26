Deion Sanders Jr. plans to continue filming content for both his father and brother next year, despite their competing in different football realms.

In an interview with Colorado Buffaloes content creator JaKi on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, Sanders was asked about his plans for content production next year given his father will remain coaching in college, while brother Shedeur moves on to the NFL.

Sanders said he still plans to film content for both "somehow, someway."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Sanders football family will be busy in 2025

If Deion Sanders Jr. plans on filming content for both his father and brother Shedeur in 2025, he'll certainly be busy. Coach Prime will seemingly continue his duties as coach of the Colorado Buffaloes next year, hoping to keep the program blossoming after the departure of his son, Shedeur, and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

As for Shedeur, he'll leave for the NFL and begin the next chapter of his football career. Shedeur is expected to go early in the 2025 draft, with some predicting he could go as soon as No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans. If he does, he'll be selected sooner than his father was, as Deion Sanders was picked fifth in the 1989 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

Of course, things would have been easier for Deion Sanders Jr. had his father been hired to fill one of the several head coaching vacancies that were available in the NFL at the end of the regular season.

Deion was heavily rumored to be in consideration for the Dallas Cowboys job after the organization decided not to re-sign Mike McCarthy after his deal expired. However, Dallas instead opted to promote offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach, thus putting an end to the rumors that Coach Prime would make the jump to the NFL.

The only head coaching vacancy that remains is that of the New Orleans Saints. Deion Sanders has not been linked to that job in any meaningful way.

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders Jr. also has another brother who is NFL-bound, as safety Shilo Sanders has declared for the NFL draft as well. While Shilo isn't necessarily high on many analysts' draft boards, it's possible the same team that drafts Shedeur could take a chance on Shilo in the latter rounds to keep the brothers together.

Nevertheless, there will be plenty to keep an eye on as it pertains to the Sanders family next football season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.