Drake Maye’s GF Ann Michael Hudson backs former North Carolina star’s bold opinion ahead of 2024 NFL draft

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is grabbing headlines lately as the NFL draft comes closer while enjoying downtime with girlfriend Ann Michael Hudson during the college football offseason.

Hudson took to Instagram to express her excitement and pride, resharing a bold statement, where Maye had declared:

"You don't want to game plan for me ― you want to game plan with me."

Screensho via Instagram

Transitioning from college football Saturdays to NFL Sundays, Hudson said a couple of weeks ago:

"Loved cheering you on every Saturday. Guess it will be Sundays now. So proud of you, I love you."

Despite a less-than-spectacular 2023 season, where Maye's Tar Heels finished 8-4, the quarterback's confidence is soaring. Maye threw for 3,608 yards with 24 TDs and nine interceptions to his name.

Drake Maye interviews with teams at 2024 NFL combine

Maye's presence at the NFL scouting combine has triggered a whirlwind of speculation and anticipation among football enthusiasts. He engaged in interviews with various teams in Indianapolis as the intrigue around his potential draft position continued to mount.

Caleb Williams' likely position as the Chicago Bears' top pick has positioned Maye as a potential draft wild card. Maye's interviews cover a spectrum of teams, including the Washington Commanders, where he vibed with new head coach Dan Quinn.

“A great guy and great coach,” Maye said.

The New England Patriots and even the Denver Broncos, known for strategic trades, have also shown interest in Maye’s services. The former North Carolina QB emerges as a versatile prospect.

The dynamic landscape of quarterback selections adds complexity, with contenders like Jayden Daniels and Marvin Harrison Jr. entering the conversation.

