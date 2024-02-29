Caleb Williams wants to be immortalized playing football, discusses studying Chicago legends Michael Jordan, Walter Payton

Caleb Williams is yet to play a down of professional football but he is already aiming to be in the company of greats like Michael Jordan and Walter Payton. It speaks to his confidence that he feels that he can reach that level.

Also pertinent to this discussion is that it is very likely that Caleb Williams will be drafted as the first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Chicago Bears currently have the first pick, even though they were not the worst team in the league last year. That crown belonged to the Carolina Panthers but because they had traded away their first-round selection to the Bears in order to move up and draft Bryce Young, Chicago ended up with the top spot in this year's draft.

And there are growing rumors that they have reached the end of the rope with Justin Fields and they want to draft Caleb Williams. Therefore, the USC quarterback seeking to emulate legends who made their name in the Windy City is likely to endear him to the fanbase even before he starts there. As he himself recollected to Pete Thamel, the likes of Michael Jordan were before his time but he still sees them as his benchmark,

"I'm 22. I didn't really get to see those players. As the saying goes, the legends live on. That's my goal of playing football -- it's not money, it's not fame ... it's to be immortal. I want to reach that sense of being a legend. Being at the table ... and having a rightful seat through hard work and energy and time I've put into this game that we all love."

Caleb Williams sees Michael Jordan and Walter Payton's Chicago standards making him a potential success at the Bears

He said that he will be helped in his goal in Chicago to become a legend because so many great players have done so in that city. The standard they have set then becomes that minimum threshold someone like Caleb Williams has to be meet to be considered a success. As he himself said,

"It's appealing to be in a city like that. With legends that you've looked up to ... reach for the standard they set and try to do anything to get there."

If indeed Caleb Williams is able to live up to his own words then Chicago will be a happy place. It has been a long time since the proud Bears fans have experienced something to be proud of.