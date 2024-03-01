LSU star Malik Nabers makes case to get picked No. 1 in NFL draft as race heats up for Caleb Williams, Drake Maye

LSU's Malik Nabers has seen plenty of hype following the conclusion of his college career. But very few consider the wide receiver the most important candidate for the 2024 NFL draft. However, that didn't stop Nabers from explaining why he should be the No.1 NFL draft at a press conference at the 2024 NFL combine.

Here's the video of him explaining his views, posted on X by Jason Haselcorn and Dov Kleiman.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Malik Nabers: "[00:00:00] I'm able to go ahead and go outside and win, I'm able to [play] at slot and I'm able to be moved around, create space on a linebacker. I carry the ball very well. So, a different offense scheme, they can move me around and still get that dog mentality [00:00:00]"[0.0]

Where is Malik Nabers projected to be picked?

Malik Nabers at Texas A&M vs. LSU

Of course, it is still very early in the drafting process for the WR, so things are subject to change. However, NFL media's Daniel Jeremiah has predicted Nabers to be selected fourth overall behind Marvin Harrison Jr., Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.

CBS Sports predicted Nabers as the ninth pick for the team with the current first pick in the draft, the Chicago Bears. He was predicted to be selected sixth overall in Bucky Brooks' NFL mock draft and going to the New York Giants. Sportskeeda's mock draft simulator projected Nabers to go fourth to the Arizona Cardinals.

The consensus among analysts is Nabers is a top-ten talent in the 2024 NFL draft. He won't stay on the board for long but will get picked after a few quarterbacks and Harrison Jr.

In his freshman year, Nabers, a talent from LSU, logged 417 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games. In 2022, he recorded 1017 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. In 2023, the receiver exploded off the page with 89 catches for 1569 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games.

His constant growth made him a top-ten prospect. Will Nabers upset the draft boards across the world by winning over the Chicago Bears?