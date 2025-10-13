  • home icon
  Drew Allar's GF Emma Bush drops heartfelt reaction after Penn State QB sustains season-ending injury vs. Northwestern

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 13, 2025 15:09 GMT
Penn State Nittany Lions QB Drew Allar
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar sustained a season-ending injury during the Nittany Lions' 22-21 upset loss to the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, in Week 7 of college football. With four minutes remaining, Allar was forced to scramble and was hit on his lower body before being helped off the field by medical personnel.

During his postgame news conference before he was fired, former Penn State coach James Franklin confirmed that Allar was out for the rest of the season, also ending his college football eligibility.

The polarizing Nittany Lions quarterback posted a heartfelt message on Instagram on Sunday.

"Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Grateful for it all✝️."
Drew Allar's girlfriend, Emma Bush, also dropped a heartwarming comment on her boyfriend's Instagram post.

"I love you," Emma Bush wrote.
Emma Bush&#039;s IG comment
Emma Bush's IG comment

Drew Allar and Emma Bush started dating in 2019 when they both attended Medina High School, Ohio. The couple attended their high school prom together before the quarterback joined Penn State and Bush joined Ohio State, although they continued their relationship.

Bush has religiously posted pictures and videos of herself on Instagram while attending her boyfriend's games, even as he led the Nittany Lions to the Big Ten championship game against the Oregon Ducks and the Orange Bowl against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last year.

Drew Allar gets support from Penn State teammate

Penn State Nittany Lions star Devonte Ross entered the transfer portal from the Troy Trojans last season to play with Drew Allar, who, despite being eligible for the 2025 NFL draft, opted for an extra year in college football. During an interview with 247Sports on Sunday, the wide receiver pledged his and the team's support for their injured quarterback.

"We love him and we'll rally around him. I love Drew," Ross said. "That's unfortunate. It's a tough situation just knowing him as a person and knowing how much football means to him, how much this team means to him. It's tough, but I know it's next man up."

Redshirt freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer will be next in line to take over as Penn State's QB1 after Drew Allar's injury, which has put the Nittany Lions' season in a tailspin after their third consecutive loss.

Despite a few shaky performances this season, Allar finished the season with 1,110 passing yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions, while adding 172 yards rushing and one touchdown.

