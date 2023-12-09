"Duke didn't learn nothing from Miami lol": CFB Fans troll Blue Devils for hiring former Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz 

Since Manny Diaz has been officially announced as Duke's coach, he has been trolled by many CFB fans. Duke made it official via social media post on Thursday, and many reactions followed. Miami fans especially showed their dislike for Diaz. Check the announcement post here:
How was Manny Diaz as the DC of Penn State?
In December 2021, the Penn State Nittany Lions hired Manny Diaz as their defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. He was there for two years, becoming an impressive figure in the team.
During his tenure, the Nittany Lions became one of the best defensive teams in the Big Ten Conference. However, Penn State finished fourth in the Big10 East before his appointment, with a 7-6 record. Since his association, the team has gone 11-2 and 10-2 overall in the last two seasons, showing signs of improvement. Therefore, many believe a better coaching job was Diaz's next calling.
But why are Miami fans showing disbelief in Manny Diaz?
Diaz had two stints at Miami: as a DC in 2016 until 2018 and then as a coach in 2019. His initial years saw him succeed under coach Mark Richt and become a nominee for the Broyles Award. Moreover, in the 2018 season, he led the team to the No. 4 spot in the country for total defense.
However, his popularity decreased when he returned as the Miami coach in 2019. Diaz's team could only achieve a 21-15 record in three seasons. However, in his third season, the team started with only two wins in the opening four games. And despite the Hurricanes finishing with an overall record of 7-5, Miami fired Diaz on Dec. 6, 2021.