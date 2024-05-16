"Dylan Raiola was raised in a football family": Matt Rhule on Nebraska freshman's potential chances to make QB1 in 2024

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule praised freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola during a podcast appearance on Wednesday. Cornhuskers fans haven’t seen their team go to a bowl game since 2016. However, hope has emerged in the form of five-star prospect Raiola.

The quarterback was a top recruit in the 2024 class, having committed to Georgia before ultimately choosing Nebraska. Coach Rhule is now entering his second season and sees Raiola's potential to be the missing piece.

Rhule was featured on the "Always College Football" podcast and was questioned about the quarterback's chances of being the team's starter. Rhule highlighted Raiola's upbringing in a football family, where the focus is constant improvement. This background, according to Rhule, has instilled maturity in the young quarterback.

“Well, first of all, he was raised in a football family," Rhule said. "You start there, right? It's a football family and every conversation in that family, it's always about ball. And when it's about ball, it's about getting better everyday.

“Dylan, to me, comes in as a young player, but he understands that it's a 24 hour a day deal to be the starting quarterback at a place like Nebraska. I think that background has helped him walk into here in an extremely mature way, and he wants to be a pro.”

Dylan's father Dominic Raiola played for the Detroit Lions in the NFL and had his No. 54 jersey retired by the Cornhuskers. Dylan's uncle Donovan Raiola played for Wisconsin and is currently the offensive line coach for Nebraska. Dylan is also the godson of LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Matt Rhule mentioned how Dylan Raiola isn't content with simply learning the playbook. He shows a hunger to grasp the intricacies of the position, evident in his early mornings and tireless work ethic. This dedication was on display during the spring game.

“He's up early in the morning, he's working at it all the time, so I think what you saw in the spring game, I think you saw a guy that's prepared,” Rhule said.

Dylan Raiola is helping Nebraska in recruiting

Nebraska football's revival hinges on both coach Matt Rhule's strategy and their ability to attract top talent. Enter freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, who has been helping recruit new players to the team.

Raiola, a former top recruit himself, understands the importance of building a strong team. In a recent episode of "Bussin’ with the Boys," he shared about the recruitment process.

“I’m trying to help bring as much talent as I can here. Recruiting season now, everyone’s coming through to come see us and I’m getting texts from recruiting people like, ‘Come see this guy, come see this guy.’ I’ve got class and all this stuff, but I’ll come say what’s up,” Raiola said.

The impact is undeniable. Nebraska landed talented receiver Dae'von Hall and Texas transfer Isaiah Neyor shortly after Dylan Raiola's commitment.

