IN PHOTOS: Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola sweats it out on field during CFB offseason

Dylan Raiola is getting into the groove while the CFB world enjoys the offseason. Raiola posted several pictures from Nebraska's Spring Game, practice sessions and training center on Instagram.

The 18-year-old Arizona native has already shown glimpses of the potential he carries in Nebraska's Spring Game, delivering 239 yards and two touchdowns on an impressive 16 of 22 passing. His performance left no doubt about his readiness to take on the CFB stage.

Raiola's IG post was captioned:

"ONE LOVE. #gbr"

Dylan Raiola is expected to lead the attack for the Nebraska Cornhuskers when Matt Rhule's side takes on the UTEP Miners at the Memorial Stadium in their first game of the 2024 CFB season.

As Nebraska gears up for the 2024 season, all eyes will be on the teenage quarterback as he looks to make the QB1 position his own and leave an impact in the Big Ten conference and beyond.

Dylan Raiola will be key in Matt Rhule's Nebraska for national championship glory

Dylan Raiola is all set to light up the field for Coach Matt Rhule in the upcoming season. With his towering 6'3, 220-pound physique, Raiola brings a level of talent and maturity that doesn’t approve of his freshman status.

What sets Raiola apart is not just his physicality but also his pocket presence. Despite the pressure, he remains calm and composed, maneuvering with ease and making smart decisions during stress.

Talking about NU's run in the national championship, Rhule stated:

"We have aspirations of regaining Nebraska’s place of winning national championships"

Moreover, Raiola's ability to read defenses and make split-second decisions is a quality that any coach would like to have in his QB. His knack for threading the needle and hitting receivers in stride bodes well for Nebraska's offensive system.

Being a true freshman, Raiola’s leadership qualities are rare for someone his age, setting him apart as a promising prospect for the Cornhuskers.

