Dylan Raiola sends 2-word message ahead of 2025 season opener on idol Patrick Mahomes' home turf

Dylan Raiola, signed with the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Dec. 20, shared his thoughts about his idol Patrick Mahomes ahead of the 2025 season. The freshman, who was named the starting quarterback, has gained recognition for a similar play style as three-time Super Bowl champion Mahomes.

As Raiola gears up for year two with the Cornhuskers, there are a lot of expectations. The Cornhuskers kick off their 2025 campaign against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Aug. 28 at Arrowhead Stadium, the home field of Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs.

On Tuesday, Dylan Raiola reacted to ESPN's post about starting the 2025 season at his idol's backyard.

"My guy," Raiola wrote in the caption of his Instagram story while tagging Patrick Mahomes.

Raiola's Instagram story

During his collegiate debut, Raiola helped the Cornhuskers to a 7-6 record, making them bowl-eligible for the first time since 2016. The quarterback also secured a victory over Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl and recorded 2,819 yards and 13 touchdowns passing.

Raiola is projected as a potential Heisman contender for the 2025 season. According to BetMGM, he has +4000 odds of being dubbed the best college football player, behind Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, who leads the race with +600.

On3's Andy Staples shares his thoughts on Dylan Raiola ahead of 2025 season

On Tuesday, On3's Andy Staples shared his list of the top 10 quarterbacks in the Big Ten conference in 2025. He named Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola as the sixth-best in the conference.

Staples talked about Raiola's performances last season and how he could play under new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen.

"OC Marcus Satterfield was demoted last year in favor of then-consultant Dan Horgolsen," Staples said. Now, Raiola has had a full offseason with Holgorsen, whose offense should be more quarterback friendly."

Staples highlighted how coach Matt Rhule utilized the offseason to revamp the offensive line and wide receivers room. That should provide Raiola with more support to make game-winning plays as the Cornhuskers look to qualify for the 12-team playoffs in 2025.

