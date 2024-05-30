EA Sports CFB 25 accessories and uniform update: All we know about jersey and helmet designs

EA Sports College Football 25 will give fans several options for jerseys and accessories for each team. The video game is set to be released on July 19, and ahead of the release, there have been more and more leaks about what will be in the game.

One thing many fans have wondered about is whether or not all the jersey combinations will be there. According to college football alerts, each team will have at least four helmets and three jerseys to choose from, among other additions.

"EA NEWS. Jersey/Helmet/Apparel Updates. The average team in college football has 4 helmets, 3 jerseys & pants. Some teams have 20+ options (Oregon) College football has different apparel companies making unique designs."

As well as jerseys, other accessories will be available to put on players in the game or their created players. Those accessories include ski masks among others. Here's the full list:

Ski Masks

Rolled Up Jersey

Pants Above Knees

Untucked Shirt Beneath The Jersey

Visors

Branded Socks

Turf Tape

Long Sleeves

Nike & Wilson Footballs

It does appear that EA Sports College Football 25 is all in on making this game as realistic as possible.

EA Sports CFB 25 made significant changes to Road to Glory mode

EA Sports College Football 25 did make some significant changes to the game mode Road to Glory. In the previous version of the video game, players would start in high school, playing their senior season and getting recruited by college football teams. They then would choose their college football team and play their college career.

However, in EA Sports College Football 25, players will no longer be starting in high school. Instead, player will choose from one of five position options: QB, RB, WR, MLB, and CB, and then players will pick the level of recruit.

Players overall will be based on what star you decided to pick, as according to Uproxx, the overalls by star is 5-star (79 OVR), 4-star (75 OVR), 3-star (70 OVR), and 2-star (65 OVR).

Your player's star rating will determine how much playing time they will get in your freshman season.

The other change is players will not be in your dorm, but messages will pop up on your phone. Users will have to manage their player's time each week and have to decide how to balance their players schedule between Academics, Leadership, Health, Training, and Brand.