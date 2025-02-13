Entertainment company signs NIL deal to feature CFB players in new video game

College football players gained the opportunity to profit from their name, image and likeness starting in 2021. Since then, players have earned huge sums compared to previous restrictions, which only allowed compensation through scholarships.

Now, athletes can sign NIL contracts with various schools and explore additional opportunities. On Thursday, insider Pete Thamel reported that Pathway Sports and Entertainment signed numerous college football players for an upcoming video game.

"A new undertaking is signing up FBS college football players’ video NIL licensing rights to be used in the college football video game," Thamel wrote. "Pathway Sports and Entertainment, founded by Casey Schwab, has signed a majority of the football players at Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Wisconsin, Oregon and Texas Tech, per the company."

Pete Thamel explains the details of the new NIL deal

As part of this upcoming video game, players are being compensated for the right to include them in the game. According to Pete Thamel, Pathway Sports and Entertainment has signed more than 450 players.

"Each player receives $1,500 each for group rights, more than double what they received last year," Thamel wrote. "There’s also additional money available for high-end players. The group aims to sign up every FBS school, a potential undertaking of more than $17 million."

"Schwab, a veteran of the NIL space through his time at Altius, calls this "the largest commercial program for college athletes in history"iwith aims to "be the first group to actually negotiate directly with the video game makers on behalf of the group.""

Thamel also tweeted about the reception of this deal among CFB players.

"Schwab said the reception of has been strong on campus: "Most athletic directors and most college football coaches want to support their football players in making legitimate commercial dollars. The reception so far has been excellent.""

The company has also scheduled visits to other schools, including Clemson, Missouri and Tennessee, to speak with other players. There is no public information about the upcoming video or if they intend to license their contracts with an established title like Madden NFL.

