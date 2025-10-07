  • home icon
  ESPN finally breaks silence on alleged Paul Finebaum bias after his interest in US Senate run as Republican candidate went viral

ESPN finally breaks silence on alleged Paul Finebaum bias after his interest in US Senate run as Republican candidate went viral

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 07, 2025 16:33 GMT
Popular ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum
Popular ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum

The Paul Finebaum firing rumors have swirled around the internet after the outspoken ESPN analyst was not present for Sunday's segment of "SportsCenter" just days after announcing his intention to explore running for the Alabama Senate seat. Finebaum made the bombshell announcement last week during an interview with "The Outkick" analyst Travis Clay.

On Monday, Clay added fuel to the fire when he revealed on X that a week after his interview with the often controversial Finebaum, the analyst had been sidelined from all ESPN shows.

"Per sources: Disney/ESPN has removed @finebaum from appearing on @ESPN since his @outkick interview expressing interest in running as a Republican for senate in Alabama. ESPN has canceled all network appearances on all shows, including some that have occurred for a decade plus," Travis tweeted.
On Monday, Bill Hofheimer, ESPN's Vice President of Public Relations, publicly denied the Paul Finebaum firing rumors by quote-tweeting Clay Travis' tweet on X.

"This is not true at all. The below is TOTALLY FALSE," Hofheimer tweeted.
Despite the firing rumors, the popular analyst appeared on his "The Paul Finebaum Show," which is aired on ESPN Radio and the SEC Network and was on "SEC Nation" on Saturday.

Paul Finebaum gives Senate race deadline decision

During last week's interview with Travis Clay, Paul Finebaum revealed that he had been approached to explore a run for the Republican seat for the Alabama Senate and he further gave a timeline on when he would make his final decision.

Former Auburn Tigers coach and Senator Tommy Tubberville revealed that he would run for the Alabama Governor's seat, leaving the Senate seat open for a new candidate.

“I was very cautious, didn’t take it too seriously," Finebaum said. "And then ultimately I ended up talking to someone who made it clear that there was a desire for me to be involved and this person was compelling and compassionate in the approach to me and I started thinking about it. It is very intriguing.
“I’ve been made aware that the qualifying deadline is in January. That’s ideal. I’d love to get to the end of the season. I don’t know if that’s realistic. I would like to make this decision fairly soon, in the next 30 to 45 days."

Even as the Paul Finebaum firing rumors picked up pace after his no-show during the weekend, the qualifying for the Alabama Republican party race starts on January 5 and continues until January 23, while the primary will be on May 19, 2026. Finebaum signed a contract extension with ESPN last year in August.

