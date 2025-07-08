Ex-Colorado star Will Sheppard swoons over GF Madeline in latest IG dump capturing 4th of July celebrations

Former Colorado wideout Will Sheppard shared some love for his girlfriend, Madeline Turjan, on Instagram after she posted some recent pictures, including their 4th of July celebrations.

Apart from some pictures with Sheppard, Turjan uploaded snaps of herself during workouts, while also flaunting some of her different fits.

Sheppard commented on the post with two smiling faces with heart eyes emojis.

"😍😍" Sheppard commented.

Image via maddieturjan Instagram

Sheppard and Turjan have been reportedly dating for the past two years. The couple went public with their relationship on Instagram in August 2023.

All we know about Will Sheppard's girlfriend Madeline Turjan

According to her LinkedIn bio, Madeline Turjan is a business student at Belmont University and will graduate in 2026. She did a five-month internship at The Digital Engine earlier this year.

Turjan is skilled in sales and marketing, digital creation, strategic planning and customer service. She also has experience working in hospitality, credit aggregation software deployment and social media marketing. Turhan is proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), OpenTable and across social media platforms.

At the time of writing, Turjan has 5,335 followers on Instagram. Her Instagram bio suggests she is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Will Sheppard released by the Buccaneers

Former Colorado WR Will Sheppard - Source: Getty

Will Sheppard went undrafted this year before being signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. However, the Buccaneers released Sheppard in May after he failed a physical exam.

Sheppard transferred to Colorado in 2024, after playing four years at Vanderbilt. He earned a second-team All-SEC selection while playing for the Commodores in the 2022 season.

In his lone season with the Buffs, Sheppard played all 13 games, posting 621 yards and six touchdowns on 48 receptions. He was one of quarterback Shedeur Sanders' main targets.

It will be interesting to see if Sheppard can find a different NFL team before the start of the 2025 season, after being released by the Buccaneers.

