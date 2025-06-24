Ex-OSU star Terry McLaurin drops bold verdict on Jeremiah Smith's NFL potential as Buckeyes star enters crucial sophomore season

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith impressed in his debut campaign with the Ohio State Buckeyes. The former five-star recruit helped Ryan Day's team on offense, helping them to a national championship last season. Smith recorded 1,315 yards and 15 TDs receiving and was named a First-Team All-American and Freshman All-American.

Ohio State fans are looking forward to Jeremiah Smith's performance in Year 2. One former Buckeyes star who is excited to see the wide receiver in action is Terry McLaurin. McLaurin played for them from 2014 to 201 and is preparing for his seventh year in the NFL with the Washington Commanders.

Amid his offseason preparations, McLaurin was in Columbus for a charity golf event. He was asked about his thoughts on Jeremiah Smith and his expectations for him this upcoming season.

"Oh man, he's unbelievable," McLaurin said. "Honestly, the way he plays at that size. You know what I mean? He already has NFL frame. I know he's being coached by the greatest wide receiver coach in the country right now with Coach Hartline, and he is in an environment that is really gonna push him to be ready for the next level.

"But it's going to be really cool to see how he can develop and get better in Year 2. I think we haven't seen the best of him yet... I think he could be not only one of the best receivers that come to Ohio State but a really great receiver when he gets there in the NFL. So I'm excited to see him this year..."

After his impressive collegiate debut, ex-NFL star Damien Harris spoke about Jeremiah Smith's talent. According to him, if he had declared for the 2025 NFL draft, he would have dethroned Cam Ward to go No.1.

J.D. Pickell opens up on possibility of Jeremiah Smith underperforming in 2025

Last Thursday, On3's J.D. Pickell shared his thoughts on the Ohio State WR ahead of the 2025 season. He believes that there are chances of Smith having a slump in his performance after an electrifying debut.

"It is extremely possible," Pickell said. "It's possible because last year, the amount of games he played, 76 catches, 1,300 yards, 15 touchdowns. Everyone knows who No.4 is now... So, is it possible he has less production? Absolutely."

J.D. Pickell clarified that even if the wide receiver has lesser production, his impact will be crucial for Ohio State's offense.

"But less production for Jeremiah Smith doesn't mean less impactful... Well, when a team is doing everything in their power to try and take No.4 away. Guess what? You gotta look somewhere else. He's the best player in college football. So, whether it's over 1,300 yards, over 15 touchdowns in 2025. I'm not that worried about it. His presence will be felt."

The Buckeyes begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against the Longhorns in August.

