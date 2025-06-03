Ex-Penn State WR Julian Fleming pens emotional tribute for deceased GF Alyssa Boyd in tragic car crash

Julian Fleming spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He played for the Penn State Nittany Lions in 2024 before declaring for this year's NFL draft. The wide receiver went undrafted and failed his physical, which led to his offer from the Packers being retracted.

Last week, Julian Fleming got in an accident along with his girlfriend, Alyssa Boyd. The wide receiver suffered injuries while his girlfriend unfortunately passed away.

On Monday, Julian Fleming paid tribute to Alyssa Boyd on social media. He shared a post that included a series of photos of himself with his girlfriend over the years. It also included a photo of her during one of Fleming's games with the Nittany Lions.

"Not a day go by without you on my mind. Love you forever," Fleming wrote in the caption.

Heller Funeral Home released an obituary for Alyssa Boyd, who passed away at the age of 23. She was born and brought up in Bloomsburg and was studying at the University of Alabama.

Alyssa Boyd was pursuing a bachelor's degree in Psychology and was to graduate in December 2025. A celebration of her life was held on May 31st at First Presbyterian Church, 345 Market St, Bloomsburg.

What happened to Julian Fleming and his girlfriend Alyssa Boyd?

On May 23, the ex-Penn State wide receiver reportedly got into an ATV accident in Columbia Township, Bradford County. According to the Public Information Release Report of Pennsylvania Law Enforcement, the wide receiver crashed a 2024 Yamaha ATV with a deer on the road.

The accident occurred just after 8:00 p.m. It was also reported that both Julian Fleming and Alyssa Boyd did not have safety equipment on. Fleming sustained serious injuries and was transported to Guthrie Troy Community Hospital. Alyssa Boyd was pronounced dead on the scene by medical officials.

Fleming's ex-teammate Abdul Carter shared his condolences and well wishes on social media. He went to the New York Giants with the third pick in the 2025 draft.

