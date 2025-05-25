Abdul Carter sends 5-word message to Julian Fleming after ex-Penn State WR gets brutally injured in fatal ATV crash

Abdul Carter sent a public message to Julian Fleming after the former Penn State wide receiver was involved in a heavy ATV crash on Friday that left him seriously injured and killed his girlfriend, Alyssa Boyd.

Ad

Carter, who played for Penn State during his college career, took to Twitter to express his condolences for Fleming in a quick message:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police, Fleming and his girlfriend were not wearing any safety equipment. Their vehicle collided with a deer at night:

“Neither of the occupants were wearing safety equipment. The operator of the ATV sustained serious injuries and was transported to Guthrie Troy Community Hospital. The passenger sustained extensive injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A recently deceased deer was located on scene consistent with damage observed on the ATV.”

Carter and Fleming were teammates during the 2024 season, with both players leaving the university for the draft. The defender was the third overall pick by the New York Giants, while the wide receiver went undrafted in the same class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More