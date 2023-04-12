"F**k this dude man" - Fans lash out at middle Georgia football coach Mark Taylor's outrageous racist remarks

Georgia football coach Mark Taylor shocked the football family with appallingly racist remarks.

He went on a diatribe about black people, the city of Atlanta, Barack Obama, used the n-word and talked about hanging black people from a tree. Later video emerged where he reportedly also asked for sex workers, emphasizing he only wanted a white one. It was overtly racist, with no attempt to disguise it.

For a football coach who works with black athletes all the time, it was particularly galling. Understandably, fans are not being quiet about putting him in place. They took to social media to condemn his indisputably racist comments.

One said:

"F*** this dude man. I don’t usually repost this nonsense but the fact that he works as a Coach and brags about the accomplishments of his black players then says this really hurts my heart man. I’m livid."

Here's a sampling of some of their responses.

Note: The videos below contain racist language. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

Walter White @SmittinOnEm This is Coach Mark Taylor. He is a Speed/Football coach who has coached nothing but black young men in my community… RT this, he don’t deserve shit he got off our natural abilities This is Coach Mark Taylor. He is a Speed/Football coach who has coached nothing but black young men in my community… RT this, he don’t deserve shit he got off our natural abilities‼️ https://t.co/hZ5nKJElzb

HJ @HJBMW4Life @ChuckMan812

Just wow. @rolandsmartin Sad, but when they tell you who they are, believe them. Don't want to hear that he did not mean anything by it, or how many black friends he has.Just wow. @ChuckMan812 @rolandsmartin Sad, but when they tell you who they are, believe them. Don't want to hear that he did not mean anything by it, or how many black friends he has. Just wow.

Renzo @renzohenson1 @ChuckMan812 They'll beg and plead for black players to come play for their high schools and Universitys and pat them on their back when they score TD'S and baskets and win games but as soon as they step off that field or court, this is exactly what they truly think of them. @ChuckMan812 They'll beg and plead for black players to come play for their high schools and Universitys and pat them on their back when they score TD'S and baskets and win games but as soon as they step off that field or court, this is exactly what they truly think of them.

Betty Sistrunk @sistrunklaw52 @ChuckMan812 Right-out racist who built his “business “ on the backs of training Black kids! Trust me, They would’ve made it to college and the NFL WITHOUT him. When you get away with slime for so long, you tend to think you’re untouchable! @ChuckMan812 Right-out racist who built his “business “ on the backs of training Black kids! Trust me, They would’ve made it to college and the NFL WITHOUT him. When you get away with slime for so long, you tend to think you’re untouchable!

Mark Taylor's shocking comments show a pattern

The true breadth of the comments from Mark Taylor was shocking. There was no disguising his disdain. The comments below show what he said.

The quotes and remarks below contain racist language. Reader discretion is advised.

While driving in Atlanta, the Georgia coach unleashed a volley of abuse, saying,

“I ain’t seen a white person in sight. Homeless ones on the street. Every restaurant looking in here is Black. Every car beside them is Black. They can have Atlanta.”

Mark Taylor panned to a black person driving the car and accused them of trying to cut in and said that the individual would be hung from a tree by his friend "Ro."

“Ro, look at this n***er trying to pull out right in front of me right here... (Addressing the person) Do you see that tree right there? Ro will hang you from that tree.”

After returning to the hotel, he does some calling from his hotel room to what can be assumed is the reception.

He again uses the n-word, asks for a white sex-worker for his benefit and a multiracial one for his friend. He uses a derogatory term for both sex-workers and multiracial people in the clip.

"Room service... I need you n***gers banging up some chicken wings. Two hoes: Redb**e and a white girl."

Taylor was renting space from Central Fellowship Christian Academy in Macon for his training and conditioning programmes. In the fallout, they released a statement, saying,

"We are shocked by the recent videos from Mark Taylor that have circulated on social media. We give no room for racism. That relationship has been ended effective immediately."

Mark Taylor has not yet commented on the matter.

