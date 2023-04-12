"F**k this dude man" - Fans lash out at middle Georgia football coach Mark Taylor's outrageous racist remarks

Georgia football coach Mark Taylor shocked the football family with appallingly racist remarks.
He went on a diatribe about black people, the city of Atlanta, Barack Obama, used the n-word and talked about hanging black people from a tree. Later video emerged where he reportedly also asked for sex workers, emphasizing he only wanted a white one. It was overtly racist, with no attempt to disguise it.
For a football coach who works with black athletes all the time, it was particularly galling. Understandably, fans are not being quiet about putting him in place. They took to social media to condemn his indisputably racist comments.
One said:
"F*** this dude man. I don’t usually repost this nonsense but the fact that he works as a Coach and brags about the accomplishments of his black players then says this really hurts my heart man. I’m livid."
Here's a sampling of some of their responses.
Note: The videos below contain racist language. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.
Mark Taylor's shocking comments show a pattern
The true breadth of the comments from Mark Taylor was shocking. There was no disguising his disdain. The comments below show what he said.
The quotes and remarks below contain racist language. Reader discretion is advised.
While driving in Atlanta, the Georgia coach unleashed a volley of abuse, saying,
“I ain’t seen a white person in sight. Homeless ones on the street. Every restaurant looking in here is Black. Every car beside them is Black. They can have Atlanta.”
Mark Taylor panned to a black person driving the car and accused them of trying to cut in and said that the individual would be hung from a tree by his friend "Ro."
“Ro, look at this n***er trying to pull out right in front of me right here... (Addressing the person) Do you see that tree right there? Ro will hang you from that tree.”
After returning to the hotel, he does some calling from his hotel room to what can be assumed is the reception.
He again uses the n-word, asks for a white sex-worker for his benefit and a multiracial one for his friend. He uses a derogatory term for both sex-workers and multiracial people in the clip.
"Room service... I need you n***gers banging up some chicken wings. Two hoes: Redb**e and a white girl."
Taylor was renting space from Central Fellowship Christian Academy in Macon for his training and conditioning programmes. In the fallout, they released a statement, saying,
"We are shocked by the recent videos from Mark Taylor that have circulated on social media. We give no room for racism. That relationship has been ended effective immediately."
Mark Taylor has not yet commented on the matter.