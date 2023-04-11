What did Mark Taylor say? Georgia Football coach racist video sparks outrage online

Mark Taylor, a football trainer based in Georgia, was criticized after videos of him making racist remarks about the city of Atlanta went viral on social media. The clips have sparked mass outrage online. The videos featured Mark saying that he had not seen a single white person in Atlanta. The trainer kept on ranting about how almost everyone in the city was black.

Three videos of Mark, the owner of Speed Edge Sports, were uploaded on social media. In one of them, joked about hiring someone to hunt down and hang black people in Atlanta.

Trigger Warning: Videos in this article contain racism. Readers' discretion is advised.

Even though many of the students who Mark trains are people of color, he casually and openly spoke about his disdain for the African-American population.

In one of the videos, he appeared to be driving along downtown Atlanta while on his way to the Omni Hotel next to CNN’s headquarters. Mark Taylor made a comment on how Atlanta has changed over the years. He complained:

“I ain’t seen a white person in sight. Homeless ones on the street. Every restaurant looking in here is Black. Every car beside them is Black. They can have Atlanta.”

More about Mark Taylor's viral racist videos

Mark mentioned someone named “Ro” in his video and explained to that person that Atlanta used to be a place for fun. However, he stated that now that the city is full of African-American liberal-leaning individuals, he does not wish to visit frequently. He then said in the clip:

“Atlanta done gone down.”

In another follow-up video, a car driven by a black woman appears to cut Mark off in the street. The trainer immediately got upset and mentioned it to his friend Ro again, saying:

“Ro, look at this n***er trying to pull out right in front of me right here.”

He then panned the camera over to the woman and rhetorically asked her from his car while pointing at a tree on the side of the street:

“Do you see that tree right there? Ro will hang you from that tree.”

The last video, which Mark filmed from his hotel room, seemed harmless at first with him bragging about the UGA 2021 national championship jacket worth $129. However, the note of the clip quickly turned sour and bigoted with another racist statement, where Mark talked about Atlanta being a “n***er town”.

To everyone’s utter surprise, Mark next called room service and addressed them with the n-word again, asking them to bring him some chicken wings and two prostitutes. He disturbingly demanded that one of the prostitutes be a white girl, and the other one, a “redbone,” who is defined as a multiracial individual.

He further explained in the clip that he wanted the white prostitute for himself while his friend Ro would prefer “to try” a redbone.

Mark went on to ramble more about his other friend, Bouf, who was not interested in having any physical relationship with a “redbone.” Next, Mark disturbingly followed up on his demonstration and insinuated that after Ro was done having intercourse with the “redbone”, he would throw her out of a window on the 14th floor.

Before hanging up the call, Mark Taylor said that he wanted to experience this at a “cheap rate” and said that Atlanta, the “n***er town” got him a nice new jacket.

Online outrage due to Mark's disturbing racist remarks

Netizens were appalled by the football trainer's derogatory and disturbing opinions as they took to social media to express their thoughts on the clips that went viral online.

As per Macon Telegraph, Mark Taylor was found guilty of stalking a woman in 2007. He was sentenced to probation in 2009. Furthermore, Mark was convicted of making harassing phone calls to his ex-wife, who filed a domestic violence case against him.

Mark Taylor was previously on probation for interfering with the witnesses by intimidating his former fiancée. All these convictions caused one of his probations to be revoked, and Mark was sent to prison and released later in 2012. In 2016, Mark Taylor’s probation was partially lifted by Chief Judge Geroge Nunn, which was fulfilled in 2017.

