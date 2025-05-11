“family is so weird” “raised right”: CFB fans left divided over Shilo Sanders’ surprising interaction with reporters at Bucs camp

Former Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders did not get selected in the 2025 NFL draft. However, he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shortly after. This week, he got his first experience with his new NFL team as he participated in mini-camp.

As a result, Shilo Sanders also got his first experience with NFL media. On Saturday, when he met with the media, he took the time to shake the hand of every media member before starting his press conference. The gesture was caught on video and posted on X.

This move to shake the hands of every media member at the press conference seems like a nice gesture, and many fans took it that way. However, the reaction was mixed on X as one fan even called him weird for doing it.

"This family is so weird ngl," one fan wrote.

"Them boys was raised right," one fan commented.

"Oh now they wanna be humble," one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments on X. However, most sided with Shilo, saying that it was a positive interaction between him and the media.

"Raised right and media trained? yeah that’s mama’s baby and somebody’s husband fr," one fan wrote.

"People act like his kids are bad people but they not they are cocky within them white lines but every football player is," one fan commented.

"He’s so charasmatic, personable and multi-talented. If football doesn’t work out, he’s going to be just fine. Keep shining!" one fan added.

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles is impressed by Shilo Sanders early at rookie minicamp

After Shilo Sanders went undrafted, there was some concern about whether he would be able to perform at the NFL level. While performing at rookie camp does not mean he will be able to succeed at the NFL level, it is a good start. Shilo Sanders has performed well early, impressing head coach Todd Bowles. Bowles spoke about him to the media on Friday.

"Like the rest of the safeties, he's very intelligent, he's very loud. You can hear him making calls and everything so he's got a good grasp of things day one, there was about three or four of them that did, he's one of them," Bowles said.

"But, you've got to make plays in pads obviously and that's what it comes down to. Knowing what to do and then doing it consistently and constantly getting better every day."

It will be interesting to see if Shilo Sanders can impress the coaching staff more and earn a spot on the Buccaneers roster next season.

