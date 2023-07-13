Fans have different interpretations of Brett Yormark's remarks on the withdrawal of Texas and Oklahoma from the Big-12.

The Big 12 is America's only college conference that spans three time zones.

Brett Yormark is determined to celebrate the impact the two schools have had on the Big 12, although the commissioner solidified his view that no two schools are bigger than the conference.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nick Coppola @Nick_Coppola__



"There was mutual respect. We all wanted the same thing, and we got there. I'm happy for them. I'm happy for us." Brett Yormark says the negotiations to get OU out of the Big 12 a year early "didn't take too long"."There was mutual respect. We all wanted the same thing, and we got there. I'm happy for them. I'm happy for us." #Sooners Brett Yormark says the negotiations to get OU out of the Big 12 a year early "didn't take too long"."There was mutual respect. We all wanted the same thing, and we got there. I'm happy for them. I'm happy for us." #Sooners

OU and Texas were scheduled to depart in 2025, as announced in 2021. However, the nature of the negotiations resulted in an early departure in 2024, to the Southeastern Conference. Yormark is said to have maintained a good relationship with the athletic departments at Texas and Oklahoma.

“When there’s mutual respect and you’re looking for a win-win scenario, those negotiations don’t take that long," Yormark said. "Happy for them and happy for us. We brought closure to an issue that was highly discussed this time last year, and I’m happy we did.”

Fans reflect on Brett Yormark's remark on Texas and Oklahoma bidding adieu

Brett Yormark, the Big 12 commissioner

Soon after getting off the stage at the Big 12 Media Days, Brett Yormark was asked by reporters if he felt the two teams' departures would have an impact on Big 12 recruiting.

“I’m not sure they've carried recruitment," Yormark said. "They haven't been in the championship game here for a couple of years now."

Fans have started speculating that this year Texas and Oklahoma would be deliberately kept away from the championship, following Yormark's comment.

Colio @colestartz @Heartland_CS Can’t wait to see how cooked the games are this year to keep both teams out of it @Heartland_CS Can’t wait to see how cooked the games are this year to keep both teams out of it

Longhorns B12C @Longhorns_B12C @JWPSports @Big12Conference @Anything_BigXII @Wildcats_B12C @B12Mafia @Big12CFL @sport_midwest @Big12Refs @TTUFootballFans



And Texas and OU have finished 1 and 2 in the Big 12 in recruiting every year since 2010, which is as far back as 247 Sports has conference rankings lmao @TCUSports Somebody tell Brett to stay on topic.And Texas and OU have finished 1 and 2 in the Big 12 in recruiting every year since 2010, which is as far back as 247 Sports has conference rankings lmao @JWPSports @Big12Conference @Anything_BigXII @Wildcats_B12C @B12Mafia @Big12CFL @sport_midwest @Big12Refs @TTUFootballFans @TCUSports Somebody tell Brett to stay on topic. And Texas and OU have finished 1 and 2 in the Big 12 in recruiting every year since 2010, which is as far back as 247 Sports has conference rankings lmao

Heartland College Sports @Heartland_CS



His answer was beautiful: “I’m not sure they've carried recruitment. They haven't been in the championship game here for a couple of years now.” ☠️… Brett Yormark was asked about Oklahoma and Texas leading the way in #Big12 recruiting and what their loss might mean.His answer was beautiful: “I’m not sure they've carried recruitment. They haven't been in the championship game here for a couple of years now.”☠️… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Brett Yormark was asked about Oklahoma and Texas leading the way in #Big12 recruiting and what their loss might mean.His answer was beautiful: “I’m not sure they've carried recruitment. They haven't been in the championship game here for a couple of years now.” 🔥☠️… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Nz0FA1kdGQ

CJ Vogel @CJVogel_TFB Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark calls the Texas & Oklahoma departure from the conference a "win-win for all parties involved." Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark calls the Texas & Oklahoma departure from the conference a "win-win for all parties involved."

Brett Yormark faced escalating questions around Big 12 expansion. However, he ended the conversation by saying that he did not want to discuss the topic on Big 12 Media Days.

The Big 12 commissioner has extended the partnership with AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for the Big 12 championship games, which will including a major artist performing at halftime.

In his first year, he also oversaw new media rights deals with ESPN and Fox extending until 2031. The announcement of a "brand refresh" logo has also excited fans.

Poll : 0 votes