Fans have different interpretations of Brett Yormark's remarks on the withdrawal of Texas and Oklahoma from the Big-12.
The Big 12 is America's only college conference that spans three time zones.
Brett Yormark is determined to celebrate the impact the two schools have had on the Big 12, although the commissioner solidified his view that no two schools are bigger than the conference.
OU and Texas were scheduled to depart in 2025, as announced in 2021. However, the nature of the negotiations resulted in an early departure in 2024, to the Southeastern Conference. Yormark is said to have maintained a good relationship with the athletic departments at Texas and Oklahoma.
“When there’s mutual respect and you’re looking for a win-win scenario, those negotiations don’t take that long," Yormark said. "Happy for them and happy for us. We brought closure to an issue that was highly discussed this time last year, and I’m happy we did.”
Fans reflect on Brett Yormark's remark on Texas and Oklahoma bidding adieu
Soon after getting off the stage at the Big 12 Media Days, Brett Yormark was asked by reporters if he felt the two teams' departures would have an impact on Big 12 recruiting.
“I’m not sure they've carried recruitment," Yormark said. "They haven't been in the championship game here for a couple of years now."
Fans have started speculating that this year Texas and Oklahoma would be deliberately kept away from the championship, following Yormark's comment.
Brett Yormark faced escalating questions around Big 12 expansion. However, he ended the conversation by saying that he did not want to discuss the topic on Big 12 Media Days.
The Big 12 commissioner has extended the partnership with AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for the Big 12 championship games, which will including a major artist performing at halftime.
In his first year, he also oversaw new media rights deals with ESPN and Fox extending until 2031. The announcement of a "brand refresh" logo has also excited fans.
Top 5 players BANNED from the NBA for drug use! Shocking names ahead!