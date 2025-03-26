Fans urge GM Andrew Luck to take up Troy Taylor's job after dismissal

Stanford Cardinal fans are calling for the team’s general manager, Andrew Luck, to become their next head coach after the firing of Troy Taylor. The former NFL star accepted the GM position in November and has expressed his desire for Stanford to be competitive in the 2025 season.

On Tuesday, the former NFL star announced in a press release that Taylor would not return for the 2025 season. He shared that the decision came after assessing the program’s situation and considering the recent attention surrounding Taylor’s internal disciplinary investigation, which included accusations of bullying a female staff member.

He also stated in the release that the search for a new coach has already begun.

"After continued consideration, it is evident to me our program needs a reset. In consultation with university leadership I no longer believe that Coach Taylor is the right coach to lead our football program," he wrote.

"Coach Taylor has been informed today and the change is effective immediately. A search for new coaching leadership in football has begun, and an acting coach may be named for the 2025 season."

Fans reacted to the announcement, urging Luck to step into the coaching role himself.

"At the end of march? Looking forward to seeing you out there, Coach Luck 😂," a fan wrote.

"I nominate andrew luck as our next coach," another fan replied.

"Tough situation for sure. Andrew, step into an interim role during recruiting and bring in Stanford pedigree staff. Let's start with Tavita in an OC role," a fan commented.

"(Andrew Luck) sounds like a new battle front has taken shape, I bid you good luck in leading the charge," another fan wrote.

"I believe in Andrew Luck and respect his decisive action," another commented.

Good job, Andrew," another said.

Troy Taylor's 2024 season with Stanford Cardinal

Stanford struggled in Taylor’s second season as coach, finishing with a 3-9 record — the second-worst in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The team ended the regular season on a two-game losing streak.

On Nov. 29, Stanford lost 34-31 to San Jose State. Quarterback Ashton Daniels completed 26 of 40 passes for 252 yards and one touchdown in their final game of the year.

The Cardinal went 6-18 during Taylor’s tenure. Now, Luck hopes to find a suitable replacement to prepare the team for the upcoming season and attract fans to attend their games.

