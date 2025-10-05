"Fire Deion Sanders right now": CFB fans appalled at another Colorado choke job after blowing 14-0 lead in devastating loss to TCU

Deion Sanders finds himself on the hot seat after the Colorado Buffaloes' 35-21 loss against the TCU Horned Frogs. Following this result, Coach Prime and his team are now 2-4 after six games, raising questions about their chances of making this year's 12-team college football playoffs.After the game, fans took to social media to demand that the Buffs fire Deion Sanders as the head coach, expressing displeasure with the team's performance.Dripped Up Vol @Robert_BooferLINK@CUBuffsFootball Deion is not a head coach he’s a glorified CheerleaderEric Goodman @EricGoodmanLINKWeek after week Deion Sanders shows us he is awful with game management. And he was about to go for on fourth and 11 from his own 31 yard line with 2:40 to play until he got bailed out by a play review. Then he punt his team on the field. He has done so many amazing thingsMarcos Armenta @DjCosTheKidLINKIs it me or is no one talking about Deion &amp;amp;amp; Colorado this year? At what point do we start the convo that he’s just not that great of a coach?Daniel miller @DlmthemanLINK@DNVR_Buffs @RickGeorgeCU please fire deion SandersToadsus Cuh @thisisformaddenLINKDeion Sanders has a losing record at ColoradoS @SireWon303LINKThis is a clear indicator of the lack of coaching ability this staff actually has. FIRE DEION SANDERS NOW. His stage show and meaningless speeches are hindering this program.Against TCU on Saturday, Deion Sanders' team had taken the lead in the game in the second quarter after quarterback Kaidon Salter found Omarion Miller with a six-yard touchdown pass. They extended this lead to 14-0 after he scored a 10-yard rushing touchdown. However, TCU quarterback Josh Hoover quickly leveled the playing field for his team. He scored one passing and one passing touchdown to make it 14-14 at the halftime mark.In the fourth quarter, Hoover found Lafayette Kaluway with a 10-yard touchdown pass to further extend TCU's lead. Kaidon Salter found Omarion Miller for another passing TD to make it 21-21. However, Josh Hoover had better offensive momentum than Colorado's quarterback and scored two more passing touchdowns to seal the victory for his team.Salter ended the night completing 18 of the 29 passes he attempted for 217 yards and three total touchdowns. On the other hand, Josh Hoover completed 23 of the 33 passes he attempted for 275 yards and five total touchdowns.Deion Sanders shares his thoughts on Colorado's past few games after a disappointing loss to TCU In the post-game press conference, Deion Sanders addressed the team's performance so far this season following the loss to the TCU Horned Frogs. Coach Prime stated that he felt like the Buffs were the better team compared to their opponents on the field. Despite this, he couldn't pinpoint the reason why they kept losing games.&quot;It's frustrating because I'm seeing what you see,&quot; Coach Prime said. &quot;I felt like, and this is no disrespect to TCU because they're well coached. They did a wonderful job. Quarterback made plays. I feel like we're the better team. I felt like that last week. The week before. But yet and still we're in this situation.&quot;Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes next take on the Iowa State Cyclones on Oct. 11 at Folsom Field. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 3:30 pm ET.