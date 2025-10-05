  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Fire Deion Sanders right now": CFB fans appalled at another Colorado choke job after blowing 14-0 lead in devastating loss to TCU

"Fire Deion Sanders right now": CFB fans appalled at another Colorado choke job after blowing 14-0 lead in devastating loss to TCU

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 05, 2025 04:40 GMT
Colorado v Houston - Source: Getty
Colorado v Houston - Source: Getty

Deion Sanders finds himself on the hot seat after the Colorado Buffaloes' 35-21 loss against the TCU Horned Frogs. Following this result, Coach Prime and his team are now 2-4 after six games, raising questions about their chances of making this year's 12-team college football playoffs.

Ad

After the game, fans took to social media to demand that the Buffs fire Deion Sanders as the head coach, expressing displeasure with the team's performance.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Against TCU on Saturday, Deion Sanders' team had taken the lead in the game in the second quarter after quarterback Kaidon Salter found Omarion Miller with a six-yard touchdown pass. They extended this lead to 14-0 after he scored a 10-yard rushing touchdown.

However, TCU quarterback Josh Hoover quickly leveled the playing field for his team. He scored one passing and one passing touchdown to make it 14-14 at the halftime mark.

Ad

In the fourth quarter, Hoover found Lafayette Kaluway with a 10-yard touchdown pass to further extend TCU's lead. Kaidon Salter found Omarion Miller for another passing TD to make it 21-21. However, Josh Hoover had better offensive momentum than Colorado's quarterback and scored two more passing touchdowns to seal the victory for his team.

Salter ended the night completing 18 of the 29 passes he attempted for 217 yards and three total touchdowns. On the other hand, Josh Hoover completed 23 of the 33 passes he attempted for 275 yards and five total touchdowns.

Ad

Deion Sanders shares his thoughts on Colorado's past few games after a disappointing loss to TCU

In the post-game press conference, Deion Sanders addressed the team's performance so far this season following the loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

Coach Prime stated that he felt like the Buffs were the better team compared to their opponents on the field. Despite this, he couldn't pinpoint the reason why they kept losing games.

Ad
"It's frustrating because I'm seeing what you see," Coach Prime said. "I felt like, and this is no disrespect to TCU because they're well coached. They did a wonderful job. Quarterback made plays. I feel like we're the better team. I felt like that last week. The week before. But yet and still we're in this situation."
Ad

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes next take on the Iowa State Cyclones on Oct. 11 at Folsom Field. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 3:30 pm ET.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications