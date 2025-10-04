“How much does Shedeur Sanders pay you”: NFL fans grill Skip Bayless over bold take on Deion Sanders’ son

Skip Bayless jumped to Shedeur Sanders’ defense again on Friday. He used his YouTube channel to argue that the rookie quarterback and his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, will ultimately silence critics.

Fans responded to Bayless on X.

"How much does Shedeur pay you?" one fan wrote.

615 Steveo @SteveoJujitsu @RealSkipBayless How much does Shedeur pay you?

"You are more idiotic every day. Deion isn't going to do another show with you because you kiss his a$$," another fan wrote.

"You are a clown," a fan commented.

More fans reacted.

"This is Johnny Football 2.0 for you Skip except Johnny actually beat Alabama and all Shedeur has done is mime," one fan said.

"This has gotten to be a very weird obsession," a fan commented.

"Skip still riding that Shedeur hype train but facts are stubborn. Fifth round pick after that Thanksgiving Day collapse vs Oregon. NFL front offices saw through the Sanders show," another fan tweeted.

Sanders’ NFL journey has been scrutinized since April, when he tumbled to the fifth round of the draft after months of first-round projections. Cleveland already selected former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

Bayless consistently argued that the Browns made a mistake. On "The Arena" podcast in September, he insisted that Sanders would transform Cleveland’s offense if given the opportunity. Bayless praised his natural ability while conceding that Gabriel brings accuracy and composure to the field.

The Cleveland Browns plan to use Shedeur Sanders eventually, but not immediately

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

The Browns have shuffled their quarterback room throughout the season. Joe Flacco has been demoted, while Dillon Gabriel has earned the starting nod. Shedeur Sanders remains in third place despite speculation about his future role.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that Cleveland coaches remain intrigued by Sanders’ poise under pressure but don’t yet see him as a starter. That evaluation aligned with the decision to select him in the fifth round. However, Rapoport added the team could still turn to him later this season.

Sanders briefly slipped to fourth on the depth chart before Kenny Pickett was traded, but the reshuffling has not improved his standing.

Bayless said that Sanders’ fate may rest less on performance and more on ownership politics. He believes Browns owner Jimmy Haslam pushed for Sanders in the draft as a high-visibility move, while Kevin Stefanski and the front office preferred Gabriel.

