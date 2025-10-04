Shedeur Sanders’ pressure in Cleveland compared to Tom Brady and Bronny James, per 3x NBA All-Star

In his time as a podcaster, Gilbert Arenas has said a lot about both LeBron and Bronny James. Recently, the three-time NBA All-Star went on his football podcast to use a Bronny James comparison.

On Friday's episode of "The Arena," Arenas and his co-hosts talked about the viral moment of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who refused to say a single word to the media after it was announced that he would continue to be the third quarterback behind Dillon Gabriel and Joe Flacco. During the course of the Shedeur discussion, Arenas pulled out his analogy.

"The fact that the world wants to see him get his chance, this reminds me of the Bronny situation," Arenas said. [Timestamp - 1:06:49]

Arenas may be on to something here, as the two second-generation athletes bear the pressure of their fathers' legacy. Just like Bronny currently lives in the shadow of his father LeBron, Shedeur has big shoes to fill as his dad was the legendary Deion Sanders.

To emphasize his point about the pressure on Shedeur to make waves in the NFL, Arenas offered another comparison, this time to an all-time gridiron great.

"If he was promoted today as the number one or the number two, then yeah, he should be speaking," Arenas said of Shedeur. "But he's like, I don't know what to say. He can't go in there and do this because now, from the media standpoint, he has Tom Brady responsibilities." [Timestamp - 1:10:54]

Time will tell if Shedeur will eventually earn his coaches' trust and take on a more prominent role on the Browns lineup. For now, analysts like Arenas can only wonder how Shedeur can overcome the weight of expectations.

"I didn't have my legs under me": Bronny James addresses his woeful shooting performance during the Lakers' preseason debut

As Bronny gears up for his sophomore season in the NBA, he continues to be heavily scrutinized. The Lakers guard, however, didn't do himself any favors by going 1-for-12 from the field in his team's preseason debut.

After the Lakers lost 103-81 to the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Bronny talked about his shooting struggles.

"I didn’t rush, wasn’t forcing anything," Bronny told reporters. "I didn’t have my legs under me as much as I wanted to so I left a lot of them short."

Dave McMenamin @mcten Bronny James on his 1-for-12 shooting night: “I didn’t rush, wasn’t forcing anything. I didn’t have my legs under me as much as I wanted to so I left a lot of them short.”

Bronny ended up finishing with eight points, going 5-for-6 from the free throw line to make up for his misses from the field.

