"Fire Pat Shurmur. He's a football terrorist": CFB fans grill Deion Sanders and Colorado after humiliating 53-7 loss to Utah

On Saturday, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes lost to the Utah Utes in a humiliating fashion. After a 53-7 defeat, Coach Prime and his team are now 3-5 this season following their recent victory over the Iowa State Cyclones on Oct. 11.

Ad

After the game on Saturday, fans on social media grilled Deion Sanders and his team for this embarrassing result. Some wanted offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur to be fired from his job.

"Fire Pat Shurmur. He is a football terrorist. We don't negotiate with terrorists," one fan commented.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ross Brenner @_Ross_Brenner_ @CUBuffsFootball Fire Pat Shurmur. He is a football terrorist. We don’t negotiate with terrorists.

Ad

Trending

"Pat Shurmur infuriates me. How can someone who has been SO BAD at their job for SO LONG keep getting work??" this fan said.

Mile High Mario @VetanzeTherapy Pat Shurmur infuriates me. How can someone who has been SO BAD at their job for SO LONG keep getting work??

Ad

"I'm amazed Pat Shurmur is even still is allowed to coach an offense after what he did to the Broncos," another fan wrote.

Deport Them All @GulfOfAmer1ca im amazed Pat Shurmur is even still allowed to coach an offense after what he did to the Broncos.

Ad

Others questioned Coach Prime's fit as the head coach of the Buffs.

"As a Coach Prime supporter I'm ready to admit he is a Bad Coach," this fan said.

K @KfromX As a Coach Prime supporter I’m ready to admit he is a Bad Coach.

Ad

"Coach Prime is on the hot seat though," another fan wrote.

Dan El Captain @Mrstanleycup @OssacinDucktail Coach Prime is on the hot seat though

Ad

"Don't believe DEI hires exist? Then explain Coach Prime Deion Sanders. A dude making millions who sucks at his job," one fan commented.

Old Man Ho Slayer @oldmanhoslayer Don't believe DEI hires exist? Then explain Coach Prime Deion Sanders. A dude making making millions who sucks at his job.

Ad

The Utah Utes completely dominated the game right from the first quarter. At the halftime whistle, they secured a 43-0 lead. Coach Prime's team finally got itself on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter. This was after quarterback Ryan Staubb scored a rushing touchdown, followed by Alejandro Mata converting the extra point.

Utah quarterback Byrd Ficklin ended the night completing 10 of 22 passes for 140 yards and three total touchdowns. On the other hand, Kaidon Salter completed 9 of 22 passes for 37 yards before being replaced by Staub.

Ad

Deion Sanders takes responsibility for humiliating 53-7 loss against Utah

In the post-game press conference, Deion Sanders was "dumbfounded" with the way his team lost on Saturday.

"This is bad. This is probably the worst beating I've ever had except when my momma whopped me as a kid," Coach Prime said. "Sometimes, you are just dumbfounded man. You just look at this day and say, 'Wow, what happened? There's no way?'"

Ad

He also took responsibility for the loss and highlighted that they will try to improve their game going forward.

"It start's with me," Coach Prime added. "It starts with the coaching staff. Let's forget the guys for a minute. Let's start at the top. I'm trying to figure that one out. I really am."

The Buffs are next scheduled to face the Arizona Wildcats on Nov.1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More