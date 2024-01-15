"Fisch is a fraud": Jedd Fisch’s hasty 3-minute farewell team meeting enrages Arizona faithful

After three seasons at the helm of the Arizona Wildcats, Jedd Fisch is leaving Tucson to take over the Washington Huskies. Fisch, who was hired as Arizona's 32nd head coach in December 2020, agreed to a seven-year, $7.75 million deal with Washington on Sunday, according to reports.

Fisch confirmed his departure in a brief team meeting that lasted only three minutes, angering many Arizona fans and players who felt betrayed by his sudden exit.

“Jedd Fisch’s team meeting with the Arizona players and staff lasted for three minutes,” analyst Jacob Seliga wrote on X. “And will be heading to the airport to get on a plane for Seattle.”

Fisch's move comes as Arizona prepared to join the Big 12, a major upgrade from the Pac-12. Fisch leaves behind a program that is still rebuilding after a 1-11 season in 2021, 5-7 in 2022 and a dominating 10-3 season in 2023.

Matt Reynoldson posted on X that athletes appeared disheartened while leaving Arizona Stadium after the discussion with Fisch concluded in a brief span.

Fisch's abrupt decision has drawn criticism from many in the college football world who question his loyalty and commitment.

“Damn.” Arizona wide receiver Audric Harris wrote.

“Next time you fans judge players for putting themselves and their families first. Remember that’s how the business work,” Arizona defensive lineman Sio Nofoagatoto'a wrote.

“Three minutes???? WTH did he even say?” a fan commented.

“He probably talked for 45 seconds then sat in silence for 2 minutes before everyone started yelling at him and he left,” another fan wrote.

“Fisch is a fraud. It's personal,” one user posted.

“It’s personal…Sure man,” another wrote.

“That’s trashy on Fisch’s part. Feel bad for Arizona especially since they probably can’t pay any more than they were paying Fisch due to $240M deficit,” a fan's post read.

“WOW, 3 Whole minutes!”

“That sounds…. Wait for it…. Personal.”

Jedd Fisch's video message to the Huskies community

Jedd Fisch recorded a video message for the Huskies fans after he was named the program's new coach. Fisch reportedly flew to Seattle with his family after meeting with the Wildcats earlier in the day.

"Let's go get that championship we've been talking about," Fisch said in the video.

As per reports, Jedd Fisch will be formally introduced at a press conference on Tuesday morning at the Husky Stadium coaches' offices.

