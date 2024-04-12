"Fits him like a glove": CFB analyst Joel Klatt lists reasons why AFC team is perfect destination for former Oregon QB Bo Nix

Bo Nix's collegiate journey was all about constant development. Throughout his final two seasons with the Oregon Ducks, the 24-year-old proved himself as one of the top quarterback prospects entering the NFL Draft this year. After five fruitful seasons of college football, Nix is ready to take his game to the professional level.

With projections playing Nix as a likely first-round pick, anticipation is increasing as the 2024 NFL draft inches closer and speculation abounds regarding his potential destination. Recently, CFB analyst Joel Klatt shared his prediction for Nix's career in the NFL, stating that he believes a certain AFC West team could tick all the right boxes for the former Oregon QB.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Klatt commended Bo Nix's skill set on the field, stating that he could be the perfect fit for the Denver Broncos under head coach Sean Payton.

"Here's what I love about Bo Nix," Klatt said. "His feet, his schematic acumen, his intelligence, he's off the charts as far as a leader goes. He's accurate. The ball goes to the right spot, on time, all the time. They were so good and so hard to stop, and it was because of Bo Nix.

"If he goes to the right organization, and this is why I think Denver fits him like a glove. Sean Payton fits him like a glove. I was in Sean Payton's offense. I know Bo Nix. I know how Bo Nix was taught. This guy is NFL ready. And I love his game. And I think Denver should draft him."

After spending his first three seasons with the Auburn Tigers, the 24-year-old transferred to play for the Oregon Ducks ahead of the 2022 season. It was during this two-year stint under Oregon head coach Dan Lanning that Nix made an exponential boom in the scene.

Last season, Nix recorded 4,508 passing yards and 45 touchdown passes, leading the Ducks to a 12-2 overall campaign including a Pac-12 championship game against Washington. Despite the Pac-12 title loss, Nix finished third in Heisman voting behind LSU's Jayden Daniels and Washington's Michael Penix Jr.

Hall of Fame QB Dan Fouts lauds Bo Nix's game ahead of draft

Before Nix begins his professional journey in the NFL, former Oregon QB and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Fouts came forward to heap praise on the 24-year-old's talents on the field. During an interview with the Denver Gazette, Fouts complimented Nix's passing accuracy and arm talent, stating that he has a bright future in the NFL.

"He's a good one," Fouts said. "He's bigger than you think, and he's very accurate. And his accuracy is as good on the run as it is in the pocket, which is unusual obviously. He's a player, a real competitor. He's really smart. He's got a bright future."

