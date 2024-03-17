“Forever gym partner” - Former Georgia WR Ladd McConkey’s GF Sydney Horne shares snippet from couple’s exciting workout session

Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey has already started to get in shape ahead of the 2024 NFL draft with his longtime girlfriend, Sydney Horne.

Horne posted a workout mirror selfie on her Instagram, twinning with her boyfriend McConkey in a black t-shirt and blue shorts.

Both of them flaunted their chiseled abs for the camera as Horne captioned her post:

"Name a better duo. Forever gym partner ❤️."

Screenshot via Instagram

During the 2023 season, McConkey racked up 30 receptions, 478 receiving yards and two touchdowns, with an impressive average of 15.9 yards per catch.

Ladd McConkey hailed by Sydney Horne over cleaning campaign

Sydney Horne was immensely proud of her boyfriend for dedicating part of his offseason to a meaningful cause. Horne shared a reel from @georgiafootball on her Instagram story, applauding McConkey's involvement in a cleaning campaign alongside other Bulldogs players.

Screenshot via Instagram

McConkey's commitment to community service aligns with his recognition as the recipient of the Wuerffel Trophy in December. The award celebrates college football athletes showing exceptional leadership in community service endeavors.

In January, Horne took to social media to commemorate McConkey's four-year journey at Georgia, sharing heartfelt messages and nostalgic photos that encapsulate his collegiate achievements.

Initially underestimated as a three-star prospect, McConkey overcame challenges to become a pivotal player in Kirby Smart’s team. His services as a wide receiver were crucial in Georgia’s two national championship victories.

