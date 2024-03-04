Ladd McConkey is the latest player to impress a wide range of teams and scouts from all over the country. His exploits at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis turned heads, increasing his draft stock. Apart from impressing teams vying for his services, McConkey received praise from a very special person, his girlfriend - Sydney Horne.

The 21-year-old shared a photo on Instagram standing alongside the Georgia WR. Expressing admiration for her boyfriend, Horne wrote:

"Proud of our boy !!!! ❤️ none like you"

Screenshot via Instagram

The NFL world did not expect such an impactful display from McConkey at the Combine, especially after a lackluster 2023 CFB season with the Bulldogs.

Let's have a look at some fan reactions:

Despite a slight dip in his draft stock during his last college season, McConkey has been on a mission to impress. McConkey's impressive 4.39-second 40-yard dash, has put him on the radar of teams eyeing late first-round selections.

Ladd McConkey hails Peyton Manning in latest interview at NFL Combine

As the NFL Draft buzz intensifies around rising star Ladd McConkey, the Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver has opened up in an engaging Q&A session, revealing his childhood admiration for NFL legend Peyton Manning. The 22-year-old stated,

"I was a huge Peyton Manning fan. So, I grew up a Tennessee fan, so you know, Peyton Manning, always had his jersey."

When asked about the stadium he looks forward to playing in, McConkey is excited about the Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Beyond football, McConkey shared personal details, such as his most-used emoji (crazy laughing) and favorite ice cream flavors (cookie dough and mint chocolate chip).

His performances at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine, including a notable 10-yard split time and a prospect grade score of 6.37, indicate his potential to be a significant asset in the NFL, earning him the label of a "plus starter" according to NFL.com.

