Ladd McConkey scouting report: 3 best NFL landing spots for Georgia WR

Back and ankle injuries limited Ladd McConkey’s production during his final season with the University of Georgia Bulldogs. He had 30 receptions for 478 yards and two touchdowns in nine games.

But when healthy, he has been a productive member of the two-time National Champions. The Chatsworth native had 58 catches for 762 yards and seven touchdowns during his sophomore season (2022).

NFL scouts can gauge his capabilities better as he returns to full health. He did impress during the Senior Bowl, which could improve his stock for the 2024 NFL Draft. Therefore, more teams could seriously look at McConkey as draft day nears.

Ladd McConkey scouting report

He’s not the most athletic wide receiver and struggles against physical defensive backs. Ladd McConkey isn’t the best wideout to trust for jump balls because of his limited catch radius. Likewise, he doesn’t have elite explosiveness, and his size could be a liability in run blocking.

However, his football intelligence is off the charts, especially his ability to read defenses and find the soft spots. He can draw attention once he catches several balls or act as a decoy for bigger plays downfield. He gains his edge by reacting according to the defensive coverage shown by the other team.

McConkey is also an elite player in terms of hiding his intentions. He can make his routes look like something else before breaking into a different direction. He has enough quickness to create separation and uses jab steps to gain the advantage against defensive backs.

He works best when teams try to gain more yards after the catch like screen plays to counter all-out blitzes. He can take it to the house with his crisp route-running, leaving opponents out of position. Ladd McConkey can be a potent target to dissect zone coverages, causing defensive coordinators to change strategy.

Ladd McConkey landing spots

Given his average speed and explosiveness, it would be a stretch to make McConkey a WR1. Therefore, he best fits as a WR2 or WR3 that exploits the defense thrown against them. While he will not be the focal point of the defense, he can do damage when left unmarked.

Ladd McConkey’s style of play can dictate his positioning in the 2024 NFL Draft. A team could fall in love with his talent and draft him late in Round 1. But based on previous performances, he provides fantastic value as a late second or early third-rounder.

That said, three teams will benefit the most if they get him.

#1 – Atlanta Falcons

An ideal scenario would have McConkey staying in his home state to play professional football. But from a football standpoint, it makes sense for a team looking for upgrades in their receiving corps. He could even start alongside Van Jefferson and Drake London if his training camp goes well.

#2 – Pittsburgh Steelers

While Allen Robinson II was once a 1,000-yard receiver, his production took a nosedive over the years. Case in point: he had fewer receiving yards this season (280) than last year (339 with the Los Angeles Rams) despite playing seven more games. Ladd McConkey will be a suitable replacement to line up with Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, regardless of who their quarterback will be.

#3 – Carolina Panthers

It’s time to build the roster around Bryce Young to give him a legitimate shot at success in the NFL. However, they don’t have a first-round selection after trading up last season. The Panthers could draft McConkey as early as the second round, giving their number-one pick more talent to work with.

Likewise, Carolina’s questionable offensive line means Young has time to complete short passes most of the time. That role is right down Ladd McConkey’s alley.