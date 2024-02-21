Sydney Horne couldn't contain her pride over her boyfriend and former Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who chose to spend some of his offseason for a special cause.

Horne reposted a reel from @georgiafootball on her Instagram story featuring McConkey and other Bulldogs players.

"Love this. So proud of you," Horne captioned the story.

In the video, the athletes took part in a cleaning campaign spearheaded by the Wuerffel Foundation.

Ladd McConkey won the Wuerffel Trophy in December last year. It honors the impactful community service leaders in college football.

Sydney Horne loves '84'

Former Bulldogs WR Ladd McConkey garnered much love and pride for his successful career at Georgia. McConkey defied expectations as a three-star prospect and is set to enter the 2024 NFL draft.

Sydney Horne took to her Instagram to commemorate McConkey's four years at Georgia, sharing endearing pictures that capture the essence of his achievements.

“4 years & some insane accomplishments later. I am so proud of you and can’t wait to see you kill it at the next level. Go do the damn thing!! I’ll always be your biggest fan. I love you 84!!❤️”

It was not always easy for McConkey who was considered an underdog initially. However, he emerged as a key player for Georgia, contributing significantly to their two national championship victories under coach Kirby Smart.

