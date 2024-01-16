Ladd McConkey’s girlfriend, Sydney Horne, took to Instagram to gush over the wide receiver’s latest post. She reshared the post through her IG story.

McConkey was instrumental for the Bulldogs, winning multiple national titles with the Georgia football program. The wide receiver ended his college football career with the 2023 season and declared for the NFL draft. Recently, he posted an edit on Instagram depicting his journey as a Bulldog.

Here is the video shared by McConkey.

“New beginnings, endless opportunities,” McConkey captioned the video.

Horne shared it on her Instagram story.

“This is amazing,” Horne wrote.

Screenshot from Instagram

Horne has always cheered for her boyfriend like a true fan. The couple has been together for more than half a decade and recently celebrated their sixth anniversary.

Ladd McConkey in numbers

Ladd McConkey joined the Georgia football program in 2020 and played for three seasons with the Bulldogs. His best year as a receiver came in 2022 when he hauled 762 receiving yards and caught seven touchdowns. The WR suffered an ankle injury in the 2023 season and it subdued his numbers a bit.

McConkey caught 30 passes this season and scored two receiving touchdowns. He managed six games in the regular season before returning to play the SEC championship game (where he reinjured his ankle) and then the Orange Bowl clash.

In his first two seasons, the Georgia star lifted the national title, and in 2023, he won the Orange Bowl.

