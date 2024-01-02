“Go do big things babe” - Ladd McConkey’s GF Sydney Horne backs Georgia WR as he declares for NFL draft 2024

Ladd McConkey is going to the NFL draft. The Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with his beloved ‘Dawgs’ nation and thanked the ‘beat fans in the nation’, saying that there is no better feeling than playing between the hedges.

McConkey has been one of the pivotal members of a dominant Georgia side that has won two national titles in as many years before the 2023 season. The team missed out on the playoffs this season but obliterated the Florida State Seminoles in the Orange Bowl game. And McConkey was again at the heart of the win.

Here is the message from the Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey while declaring for the NFL draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Thank you Georgia, forever a Dawg,” McConkey wrote in the caption of the picture.

The Georgia star’s girlfriend Sydney Horne left a message for the 22-year-old in the comments. She said she was proud of McConkey and backed him to reach new heights in the future.

“One hell of a ride. So proud of you. Go do big things babe,” Horne said in the comments.

Credit: Sydney Horne on IG

Horne has been a constant support for McConkey since fifth grade and the couple has been dating for more than six years now. Once again, Horne has shown her supportive side as her boyfriend prepares to take the leap from college football to the National Football League through the 2024 draft.

Also read: Ladd McConkey NFL Draft projection: Falcons, Bears, Cowboys and more among landing spots for the Georgia WR

Sydney Horne: Ladd McConkey’s support system

Lad McConkey has achieved a lot during his college football career. The Georgia wide receiver won at least a Bowl game every season and lifted two national titles in his four seasons with the Bulldogs. A constant in his life throughout that time has been his longtime girlfriend Sydney Horne.

The couple have been friends since their elementary school days. They started dating in 2017 and recently celebrated their sixth anniversary together. Horne has even accompanied her boyfriend at the National Signing Day when he committed to the Bulldogs. On numerous occasions, she has cheered for him like a true fan. And surely she would be the first one to cheer for the wide receiver when he suits up for an NFL franchise in the future.

Also read: How Much Is Ladd Mcconkey NIL Deal Worth?