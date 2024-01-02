Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey will be entering the 2024 NFL Draft. The Wuerffel Trophy winner played three seasons for Georgia and can be a solid pickup in an offensive-focused class during this year's draft. While he won national championships in 2022 and 2023 with Georgia, he was injured both seasons. This, with a solid WR draft class, could affect McConkey’s draft stock.

Ladd McConkey Best Landing Spots

Tennessee Titans

Ladd McConkey would excel for the Tennessee Titans as they have their quarterback transition into his second year. Levis has a big arm and wants to take shots down the field. While McConkey is capable of stretching the field, he could also help Levis with check-down throws as the former's skill set translates more to underneath routes.

Atlanta Falcons

Ladd McConkey is used to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium where the Atlanta Falcons play. McConkey had a dual passing and rushing touchdown performance there in 2022 in the season opener against Oregon.

The Falcons could pick up McConkey after drafting a quarterback in the earlier rounds. A Falcons offense with Drake London, Bijan Robinson and McConkey would be electric with the right quarterback.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have two scenarios as they have the number one overall pick thanks to a trade with the Carolina Panthers, but both would work with McConkey. The Bears could draft Caleb Williams, trade away Justin Fields for a 2nd/3rd round pick and use that pick to get McConkey.

Alternatively, the Bears could trade down a few spots in Round 1, forgo Williams, keep Fields and draft Marvin Harrison Jr. In the latter scenario, a wide receiver room with DJ Moore, Harrison and McConkey would be lethal.

Dallas Cowboys

This seems like a perfect fit for Ladd McConkey. The Cowboys have a solid defense and franchise quarterback, Dak Prescott. The Cowboys have been too CeeDee Lamb-dependent even though he has been a top-2 wide receiver this season.

McConkey would strengthen the Cowboys offense, while also freeing up Lamb by lining up on opposite sides of the ball and employing crossing routes to confuse defenders.

New England Patriots

The Patriots would be an interesting landing spot for Ladd McConkey. He is used to playing for a defensive minded coach, and perhaps Bill Belichick will look to the past to alleviate his wide receiver struggles.

McConkey could remind him of a Wes Welker or Julian Edelman type game-changer. The biggest issue in this scenario is who will be the Patriots' quarterback next season, and will Belichick still be the coach.