Which teams are out of the NFL Playoffs? Jets, Patriots, Raiders, Bengals and more staring at misery

There is one week remaining in the NFL regular season football schedule after Week 17. The playoff situation, though, may still be a little unclear.

Only eight teams had been eliminated from postseason contention before the most recent round of games, meaning that twenty-four clubs still had a chance to advance. Even if several teams were eliminated from the playoffs following Week 17, we are still in for a thrilling and significant Week 18, when many of them will have to decide whether to play or go home.

Before the last round of games next week, let's examine the clubs eliminated from the postseason picture.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

8 teams are no longer in NFL Playoff contention

Expand Tweet

Carolina Panthers (2-14) - NFC

The Carolina Panthers had lost their first six games of the 2023 season before registering their first victory. After just 12 games, they became the first club to be removed from the postseason picture.

In addition to their unsuccessful season, the Panthers' future appears bleak since they gave away their first-round pick in 2024 to the Chicago Bears to move up and draft quarterback Bryce Young with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

New England Patriots (4-12) - AFC

The New England Patriots had only won two of their previous ten games during a dismal run of play that saw them eliminated from the postseason following Week 14.

With four games remaining in the season, the Patriots were knocked out of the NFL playoff picture, marking their earliest elimination in 23 years. The Pats have struggled recently, but this is the first season under Bill Belichick that they have missed the playoffs for consecutive seasons.

New York Jets (6-10) - AFC

Before the 2023 season, the New York Jets were one of the teams that were expected to be in the running for the Super Bowl. But in Week 15, they were declared disqualified for the NFL playoffs.

The Jets have lost seven of their previous nine games following their defeat to the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. This season, Aaron Rodgers' injury from a torn Achilles tendon in the season's opening game marked the beginning of the end for the squad.

Zach Wilson and other quarterback candidates were then considered, but none of them could ignite the offense to the point where the team could make it to the postseason.

Tennessee Titans (5-11) - AFC

In Week 15, the Tennessee Titans, like the New York Jets, confirmed they were out of the postseason picture.

Both youngster Will Levis and starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill have shown significant inconsistencies throughout the season.

The Titans have only won three out of their last twelve NFL games. They are finally on the outside looking in at this year's postseason due to their poor run of outcomes.

Arizona Cardinals (4-12) - NFC

After losing to the San Francisco 49ers 44-29 two weeks ago, the Arizona Cardinals were officially out of the NFL playoffs, but they may have even been eliminated earlier.

The Cardinals' poor season was undoubtedly exacerbated by losing starting quarterback Kyler Murray for most of it. However, more serious problems still need to be resolved before the 2024 campaign begins.

The Cardinals have one advantage: They will likely select among the top four picks in the 2024 NFL draft, allowing them to draft a key player to aid in their ongoing rebuild.

Washington Commanders (4-12) - NFC

The Washington Commanders have only won two more games out of their previous fourteen after clinching their first two outings of the season. They lost to the LA Rams in Week 15, which eliminated any possibility of them qualifying for the postseason this year.

The Commanders intend to use a high pick in the 2024 draft to try to fix their several offensive and defensive problems.

New York Giants (5-11) - NFC

The 2023 season has not been easy for the New York Giants. They had three straight victories in late November, but on Dec. 17, they lost 24-6 to the New Orleans Saints. After yesterday's close loss to the LA Rams, the Giants dropped to 5-11, although they were declared officially out of the playoff picture last week.

Expand Tweet

LA Chargers (5-11) - AFC

The LA Chargers were officially eliminated from the playoffs after losing to the Buffalo Bills last week.

For the incoming head coach and general manager to turn things around for the upcoming season, the team's general quality needs to be improved. The franchise will face challenges going ahead due to all of that.

Las Vegas Raiders (7-9) - AFC

Despite experiencing many turns this season, the Raiders avoided elimination from the NFL playoff race until this week, thanks to victories against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chargers. They ultimately lost to the Indianapolis Colts 23-20 in Week 17, which led to their elimination.

Under interim coach Antonio Pierce, Las Vegas has appeared like a completely different team, and the Raiders should aim to continue their strong run of play in the upcoming season.

Expand Tweet

Denver Broncos (8-8) - AFC

The Denver Broncos survived a difficult season thanks to five straight victories from late October to November; despite their win over the LA Chargers in Week 17, they were eliminated from playoff contention.

The Broncos were officially eliminated from the NFL playoffs when the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Seattle Seahawks, and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals.

Russell Wilson, the experienced star quarterback, was recently benched by the Broncos, which may indicate that the team may part ways with Wilson after the 2023 season.

Expand Tweet

Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) - AFC

The Cincinnati Bengals' loss against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday officially knocked them out of the NFL playoff picture.

Against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, quarterback Joe Burrow of the Bengals suffered a wrist injury that ended his season. They have advanced to the postseason the last two years, but right now, they are anticipating the return of their franchise quarterback.

Expand Tweet

Chicago Bears (7-9) - NFC

When the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17, the Chicago Bears were declared out of the NFL playoff race.

The Bears had almost little chance of making the postseason before Week 17. They needed the Packers vs. Vikings game to conclude in a draw to stay alive, but that never seemed realistic.

The Bears have missed the playoffs for the third straight season. They have only made it to the postseason on six occasions since 2000. Chicago has made two postseason appearances in the last ten years, both times losing in the first round.

Expand Tweet

Updated order for NFL draft picks for every team after Week 17

1. Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers)

2. Washington Commanders (4-12)

3. New England Patriots (4-12)

4. Arizona Cardinals (4-12)

5. New York Giants (5-11)

6. LA Chargers (5-11)

7. Tennessee Titans (5-11)

8. New York Jets (6-10)

9. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

10. Chicago Bears (7-9)

11. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)

12. Minnesota Vikings (7-9)

13. New Orleans Saints (8-8)

14. Denver Broncos (8-8)

15. Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

16. Cincinnati Bengals (8-8)

17. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans)

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)

19. Green Bay Packers (8-8)

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8)

21. Indianapolis Colts (8-8)

22. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7)

23. LA Rams (9-7)

24. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

25. Kansas City Chiefs (10-6)

26. Philadelphia Eagles (11-5)

27. Detroit Lions (11-5)

28. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

29. Miami Dolphins (11-5)

30. Dallas Cowboys (11-5)

31. San Francisco 49ers (12-4)

32. Baltimore Ravens (14-2)