Drake London injury update: Latest on Falcons WR for fantasy football Week 9

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London's injury could hamper the chances of a resurgence as the franchise braces for Week. The 22-year-old wideout is having a stellar sophomore season and he's well on track to beating all his rookie season stats as he becomes his team's primary pass catcher.

However, in Atlanta's Week 8 game against the Tennessee Titans, London went down with what looked like a significant injury.

Here's an update on the WR's status and potential return to the gridiron.

Drake London Injury Update

According to Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, London's groin injury against the Tennessee Titans isn't as bad as they initially feared.

However, London's head coach has refused to commit to his Week 9 status but said the team would see how the former first-round pick fares in practice leading up to Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

London's availability for Week 9 will depend on how he looks during said training sessions.

What happened to Drake London?

Drake London was having a solid game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, catching passes and giving Titans' defenders the runaround. However, in the third quarter, London had a 21-yard connection with QB Taylor Heinicke. Still, the USC alum received a hard hit from two Titans defenders and immediately made his way to the sideline, where he was tended to by trainers.

London did not return to the game, and he exited with five catches from seven targets, 55 receiving yards, and zero touchdowns.

When will Drake London return?

The second-year pass catcher is unlikely to be out for a long period. However, the head coach has refused to give a definite date for London's return to the Gridiron.

This week's training sessions would be key to London's participation in Week 9 against a Kirk Cousins-less Minnesota Vikings team. If London participates in training sessions, then it's likely that he will play some part in Week 9.

However, if he doesn't partake, then he'll likely return in Week 10 of the Falcons schedule. In his absence, Atlanta will likely rely on pass-catching tight end Kyle Pitts to take up a bigger role in the offense.