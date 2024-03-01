Former Alabama players Isaiah Bond, Kool Aid Mckinstry back NFL-bound Dallas Turner’s NFL Combine 2024 debut

Dallas Turner turned up the heat at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Thursday. The former Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker made his debut at the combine and helped his draft stock with his strengths and physicality. He also got the backing of two of his former teammates, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Isaiah Bond.

Both McKinstry and Bond took to Instagram to share clips of Turner's Combine workout on Thursday evening. They hyped up their former teammates' bid to show their worth to the NFL scouts.

“Go DT,” McKinstry could be heard saying at the start of the 40-yard dash before exclaiming,” oh my God DT” at the end of it.

Bond, who now plays for the Texas Longhorns, used some emojis to convey his feelings about the dash.

Turner dominated the drills on Thursday, finishing in the top three for three of them. He had the best vertical jump of the day among linebackers and defensive linemen, measuring 40.5 inches. It is also the finest performance by a Crimson Tide linebacker since DeMeco Ryan in 2006.

The linebacker finished second in the broad jump category, leaping 10 feet and seven inches. He finished the day with a 4.46 40-yard sprint time, which was also the second-quickest for the entire day.

While Dallas Turner dominated the Combine, Kool-Aid McKinstry gave it a skip

Kool-Aid McKinstry was supposed to be competing in the combine with Dallas Turner. But instead, he was sitting in front of a TV watching his former teammate dominate the drills. But why did the cornerback not take the field in a final attempt to raise his draft stock? Well, it was because of an injury.

A medical checkup just before the combine revealed that the cornerback had a broken foot. While he is expected to return to full fitness before the training camps open in July, the injury has ruled him out of the drills for now.

Both Turner and McKinstry are expected to be first-round picks in Detroit on April 25. Now it remains to be seen where they eventually land.

