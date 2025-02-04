Former Alabama QB highlights Kalen DeBoer & Co’s biggest issue after Crimson Tide’s hiring of Ryan Grubb as OC

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer will work alongside the team's new offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb, for the 2025 season. Grubb, who spent one season as the OC for the Seattle Seahawks in 2024, joins the Tide to reunite with DeBoer, having worked together at Washington.

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy spoke highly about Grubb but outlined an issue with some of the coaching personnel and their roles with the Tide.

"This will be a terrific addition for the Crimson Tide," McElroy said. (Timestamp: 2:48) "It's just a matter of who goes where within this staff. Because you don't wanna lose Nick Sheridan in favor of Ryan Grubb. You wanna find a capable spot for Sheridan so that he can still have his hands on the program, and he's a really good coach who is up and coming."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to ESPN, Alabama's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from last season, Nick Sheridan, will remain on staff in 2025. He will remain along with JaMarcus Shephard, the Tide's co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

However, Alabama will need to sort out its coaching staff duties and ensure that the coaches are on the same page with the play calling.

Grubb was Washington's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach when the Huskies reached the national championship in January 2024. DeBoer was Washington's head coach when the team lost to Michigan at the final hurdle.

It will be interesting to see how they work together at Alabama, along with Sheridan and Shephard as part of the coaching staff.

Kalen DeBoer had underwhelming first season as Alabama HC

Alabama Crimson Tide HC Kalen DeBoer - Source: Imagn

Kalen DeBoer succeeded Nick Saban as Alabama's coach in 2024. However, he didn't have a fruitful first year with the Tide as his team finished with an underwhelming 9-4 record and a No. 17 final ranking, losing to Michigan in its bowl game, despite being ranked No. 1 during the season.

While many expected that DeBoer would fit in smoothly at Alabama following Saban's departure, given a Heisman Trophy candidate in quarterback Jalen Milroe, that wasn't the case.

However, the Tide are planning to give DeBoer some more time to prove his worth.

With Grubb joining Alabama's staff, Crimson Tide fans will be hopeful of seeing better offense next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Seahawks Fans! Check out the latest Seattle Seahawks Schedule and dive into the Seahawks Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.