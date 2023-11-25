Former Alabama QB makes his pick for Florida State vs Florida clash ahead of Week 13

As college football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the Week 13 rivalry matchup between No. 5 Florida State and Florida, the spotlight is on the unexpected quarterback duel set to unfold in Gainesville.

Both teams are grappling with season-ending injuries to their starting quarterbacks, adding an element of uncertainty to this highly anticipated clash.

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy, a former Alabama quarterback, shared his insights on the matchup, offering a prediction that hints at a gritty showdown between the Seminoles and the Gators.

In the latest episode of 'Always College Football', McElroy weighed in on the upcoming clash, expressing his belief that Florida State will emerge victorious.

However, McElroy anticipates a hard-fought battle, characterizing it as a "grind-it-out" game for the Seminoles. Despite acknowledging Florida's capability to challenge FSU, McElroy sees the Noles prevailing, propelled by a team with a chip on its shoulder due to recent criticisms.

“I think Florida State will win, but I do not think it will be pretty. I think it’s going to be a grind-it-out game for Florida State. And I think Florida will throw their best punch and probably play well, but I don’t think it will be enough to control the line of scrimmage against a Florida State team that I think is still very, very good."

The quarterback injuries on both sides have added an extra layer of intrigue, turning the spotlight onto backup quarterbacks Tate Rodemaker and Max Brown. They are set to take center stage in 'The Swamp'.

Florida State vs Florida: Head-to-Head history and current odds:

The rivalry between Florida State and Florida dates back to 1958, with Florida holding a historical advantage at 37-27-2. Recent years have seen the Seminoles asserting their dominance, winning six of the last nine matchups, including a thrilling 45-38 victory in Tallahassee last season.

However, Florida claimed three consecutive wins from 2018-21, setting the stage for a closely contested encounter. The game lost some of its luster with the season-ending injury to FSU's Jordan Travis, and Florida will also be without starting QB Graham Mertz.

Despite these setbacks, the matchup carries significant College Football Playoff implications for the Noles, who are currently ranked No. 5.

The clash between the two promises to be a battle of key players, with Tate Rodemaker stepping into the spotlight for the Seminoles and the Gators relying on their playmakers to defy the odds.

Comparing the 2023 stats of key players from both teams, it's evident that Seminols boasts a potent offense led by quarterback Jordan Travis, while Florida's Graham Mertz has been a standout performer as well.

The defensive prowess of the Seminoles, allowing only 16.9 points per game, may play a crucial role in the outcome of this matchup.