Who is Kelly Kay? All we know about late Oregon TE Spencer Webb's girlfriend

In the world of social media influencers and rising stars, the story of Kelly Kay and her late boyfriend, Spencer Webb, stands out as both heartwarming and tragic.

As a well-known American model, social media influencer, and entrepreneur, Kelly Kay's life took a poignant turn when her college football player boyfriend, Spencer Webb, passed away in a rock-sliding accident at 22.

Amidst the grief, Kay shared the bittersweet news of their son, Spider Webb's birth on March 30, 2023.

In this article, we delve into the life of Kelly Kay, exploring her background, career, and the tragic events surrounding Spencer Webb's untimely demise.

Kelly Kay: The influencer and entrepreneur

Kelly Kay, born on January 1, 1993, in Los Angeles, California, is a renowned American model and social media influencer. Standing at 5'5", Kay has garnered the attention of millions with her stunning appearance.

After graduating, she transitioned into the world of modeling, collaborating with numerous well-known brands and amassing a substantial following on her social media accounts.

Beyond her online presence, Kay is recognized as an entrepreneur who endorses various products through her social media platforms, engaging with her audience on multiple levels.

Spencer Webb's story is heartbreaking

Kelly Kay gained widespread recognition as the girlfriend of Spencer Webb, a talented college football player known for his time at the University of Oregon.

Webb, fondly nicknamed Spider during his athletic career, tragically lost his life on July 31, 2022, at the age of 22. The accident occurred during a trip to Oregon's Triangle Lake, where he sustained a fatal head injury in a rock-sliding incident.

The sheriff's department reported finding Spencer unconscious about 100 yards down a steep trail, with no signs of foul play.

While grieving the loss of Spencer Webb, Kelly Kay shared the heartwarming news of the birth of their son, Spider Webb, on March 30, 2023. Through touching photos posted on her Instagram account, Kay gave the world a glimpse of the newborn wrapped in a University of Oregon blanket, a poignant tribute to Spencer's athletic legacy.