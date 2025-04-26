Former Buckeye Marvin Harrison Jr keeps historical rivalry aside for new Arizona teammate Will Johnson

Marvin Harrison Jr. and Will Johnson faced each other as arch rivals during their collegiate career. However, the ex-Ohio State Buckeyes star was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals last year. In this year's draft, the franchise is reuniting Harrison with Johnson on the field. But this time they will be playing together as friends rather than enemies.

Will Johnson saw his name called out on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft. The ex-Michigan Wolverines cornerback was drafted by the Cardinals with the 47th overall pick. Marvin Harrison Jr. brushed away the past rivalry to welcome Johnson to his new team.

On Instagram, the wide receiver shared a story. It was a throwback snippet of him and Johnson on the field for their respective teams during a collegiate game. Harrison accompanied the photo with a handshake emoji, giving his nod of approval to this new friendship

Check out Harrison's story below:

The former Ohio State and Michigan stars faced each other twice at the collegiate level. Johnson and his team emerged victorious in both showdowns against the Buckeyes.

During his three years at Ann Arbor, he played in a total of 32 games while recording 68 total tackles and nine interceptions. Will Johnson also emerged as the national champion with the Wolverines during the 2023 campaign. He was projected as a first-round pick.

Unfortunately, experts and analysts believe that Johnson's injury history became a cause of concern for NFL teams, which led to his fall in the draft. Nevertheless, he can look forward to this new journey while focusing on his friendship with Marvin Harrison Jr.

Will Johnson spoke his draft destination into existence

During his post-draft presser, the ex-Michigan Wolverines star shared an interesting anecdote. He opened up about how he spoke to Marvin Harrison Jr. about potentially landing with the Arizona Cardinals.

Will Johnson then said that he is looking forward to training with his collegiate rival and helping the franchise to glory in the coming days.

"It's cool because when I was training in Arizona, me and him (Marvin Harrison Jr.) went golfing together and we were talking about this moment happening," Johnson said. "It's cool that it actually happened and we get to compete against each other every day and build that relationship."

"He was saying they needed a defensive guy and I had been out there in Arizona. I was saying I'd love to be there, so I mean it happened the way it was supposed to be."

The Cardinals decided to go with DT Walter Nolen in the first round. They then picked ex-Oregon OLB Jordan Burch in the third round of the draft.

The Cardinals still have three more picks to make on Day 3 of the draft.

