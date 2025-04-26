Will Johnson's sister Kayli sends 2-word message as Cardinals draft injury-prone CB after massive slide

Will Johnson's sister, Kayli, reacted to his brother getting selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 22-year-old cornerback became the 47th pick in the second round of the draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

Johnson was expecting to be picked in the first round of the draft. However, ahead of the big day, reports were swirling around about his knee injury. Although the first round of the NFL Draft came with disappointment for the CB, on the second day, he finally made it to an NFL team.

Following the draft, Will Johnson's sister Kayli congratulated her brother on Instagram. She reshared Michigan's post about the draft along with a strong two-word caption:

"Letsss gooo❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Still from Will Johnson's sister Kayli's Instagram story/@_itskaylij

Kayli shared another story about her brother on her Instagram account.

"Need the custom gear specialists to hml," she wrote in the caption of the IG post.

Still from Will Johnson's sister Kayli's Instagram story/@_itskaylij

The 2025 NFL Draft was full of surprises. Cam Ward became the overall number one pick in this year's draft, selected by the Tennessee Titans. However, Shedeur Sanders, who was projected to be the top pick in the draft, remained unselected even after two rounds.

Will Johnson shares his frustration with ongoing injury reports ahead of the NFL Draft

The injury reports cast doubt on Will Johnson's chances of being picked in the first round of the draft. However, after he was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round, the CB opened up about the injury report and stated that he "hasn't really dealt" with a knee injury in the last two years.

He called the reports "frustrating," but was happy to be selected finally.

"They were saying things about my knee and all that, and I haven't really dealt with it in two years, so that's definitely frustrating, but it's all good," Johnson said (via SI). "I'm at where I'm supposed to be, and I'm just happy to be a Cardinal now. I know I'm healthy."

Johnson played for Michigan from 2022 to 2024 in his collegiate career, and he was a second-team All-Big Ten in 2024. For an impressive season last year, he was awarded the CFP National Championship Defensive MVP. Moving ahead, he is gearing up to make his NFL debut.

